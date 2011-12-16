Buoyant miners help lift European stocks

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.1 pct

* Euro STOXX 50 capped by major resistance level

* VSTOXX volatility index hits 7-week low just above 30

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Dec 16 European stocks rose in early trade on Friday, extending the previous session's tentative rebound from a week-long drop, helped by better-than-feared U.S. macro data, but lingering concerns over the euro zone debt crisis kept gains in check.

At 0913 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 965.10 points, on track to record a weekly loss of 2.1 percent.

Miners rallied along with metal prices, with Rio Tinto up 3 percent, Xstrata up 3.1 percent and Antofagasta up 4.2 percent.

Copper prices rebounded, helped by signs of recovery by the U.S. economy. But despite the day's rally, prices were headed for their biggest weekly loss since the end of September and the first annual decline in three years.

Friday's gains in equities were limited as investors continued to fret about the prospect of credit rating downgrades that could hit euro zone countries soon.

"There's a growing sentiment that the European Central Bank is doing quite a good job and is ready to buy more bonds if needed, preventing stocks from a complete meltdown," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities.

"But at the same time, we have this sword of Damocles of rating downgrades waiting to happen, so it's hard to go long."

Banks were mixed, with BNP Paribas down 0.5 percent while UniCredit was up 1 percent.

Late on Thursday, Fitch Ratings downgraded Barclays , Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG , Citigroup, Bank of America Corp, and Goldman Sachs Group, citing "increased challenges" in the financial markets.

"Banks face a double pressure. They struggle to get short-term financing due to the drop in confidence in the euro zone and the rise in spreads in the interbank market which is spreading to the real economy," Natixis strategist Benoit Peloille said.

"While on the other hand they are going through big changes due to new regulation which has a major impact on their profitability. More and more groups are now forced to sell units, sometimes units that are growing, which raises concerns on their future results."

Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 0.05 percent.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.1 percent, at 2,227.79 points, stuck below the 50 percent retracement of the index's sharp rally from late November to early December, which represents a major resistance level.

The index has tumbled about 7.5 percent since a high hit in Dec. 7, while the STOXX euro zone bank index has plummeted 13 percent over the same period, after an agreement reached at an EU summit last week failed to ease concerns about contagion from the region's debt crisis.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's yardstick of investor sentiment known as the VSTOXX, was down 2.5 percent to just above 30, a level not seen in seven weeks.