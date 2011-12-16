Buoyant miners help lift European stocks

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.1 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 capped by major resistance level
* VSTOXX volatility index hits 7-week low just above 30
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 16 European stocks rose in
early trade on Friday, extending the previous session's
tentative rebound from a week-long drop, helped by
better-than-feared U.S. macro data, but lingering concerns over
the euro zone debt crisis kept gains in check.
At 0913 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 965.10 points, on track to
record a weekly loss of 2.1 percent.
Miners rallied along with metal prices, with Rio Tinto
up 3 percent, Xstrata up 3.1 percent and
Antofagasta up 4.2 percent.
Copper prices rebounded, helped by signs of recovery by the
U.S. economy. But despite the day's rally, prices were headed
for their biggest weekly loss since the end of September and the
first annual decline in three years.
Friday's gains in equities were limited as investors
continued to fret about the prospect of credit rating downgrades
that could hit euro zone countries soon.
"There's a growing sentiment that the European Central Bank
is doing quite a good job and is ready to buy more bonds if
needed, preventing stocks from a complete meltdown," said David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities.
"But at the same time, we have this sword of Damocles of
rating downgrades waiting to happen, so it's hard to go long."
Banks were mixed, with BNP Paribas down 0.5
percent while UniCredit was up 1 percent.
Late on Thursday, Fitch Ratings downgraded Barclays
, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG
, Citigroup, Bank of America Corp, and
Goldman Sachs Group, citing "increased challenges" in the
financial markets.
"Banks face a double pressure. They struggle to get
short-term financing due to the drop in confidence in the euro
zone and the rise in spreads in the interbank market which is
spreading to the real economy," Natixis strategist Benoit
Peloille said.
"While on the other hand they are going through big changes
due to new regulation which has a major impact on their
profitability. More and more groups are now forced to sell
units, sometimes units that are growing, which raises concerns
on their future results."
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.5
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.3 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.05 percent.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.1 percent, at 2,227.79 points, stuck below the 50
percent retracement of the index's sharp rally from late
November to early December, which represents a major resistance
level.
The index has tumbled about 7.5 percent since a high hit in
Dec. 7, while the STOXX euro zone bank index has
plummeted 13 percent over the same period, after an agreement
reached at an EU summit last week failed to ease concerns about
contagion from the region's debt crisis.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's
yardstick of investor sentiment known as the VSTOXX, was down
2.5 percent to just above 30, a level not seen in seven weeks.