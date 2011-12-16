European shares up in thin trading as miners gain

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.1 pct
* Volumes at 30 pct of 90-day average by midday
* Miners track rising metal prices
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Dec 16 European shares were
slightly higher on Friday amid thin trading as miners tracked
rising metal prices, offset by lingering concerns over the euro
zone debt crisis and reservations ahead of U.S. inflation data.
At 1140 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 963.85 points, but still
on track to record a weekly loss.
Trading was thin and mainly technically driven with volumes
at around 30 percent of the 90-day average by midday, continuing
this week's trend.
"The overall development over the last three months was more
or less a zero-sum game," said Roger Peeters, strategist at
Close Brothers Seydler. "Most investors may have anticipated the
current trading levels, hence markets may develop rather
calmly."
Miners rallied along with metal prices, with Rio Tinto
up 2.5 percent, Xstrata up 2.5 percent and
Antofagasta up 3.5 percent.
Copper prices rebounded, helped by signs of recovery by the
U.S. economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was up 1.6 percent. Kazakhmys was also boosted by news
it has finalised a $1.5 billion loan facility.
The FTSE 350 Mining index, meanwhile, is up 1.9
percent. "The index remains weak but is still above the
medium-term support level at the 2010 lows," said Dominic
Hawker, technical analyst at Arbuthnot Securities.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was up 0.8 percent
after news that talks on a Greek debt swap deal are making
progress.
The sector was little affected by Fitch Ratings' move to
downgrade Barclays, Credit Suisse, BNP
Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup, Bank of
America Corp, and Goldman Sachs Group, citing
"increased challenges" in the financial markets.
"The move has been expected and already priced into share
prices," said Markus Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX
Capital.
At the same time, investors are preparing for some action as
they face "triple witching" on Friday, with contracts for stock
index futures, stock index options and stock options all
expiring on the same day.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.5
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 flat.
Europe's blue-chip stock index, the Euro STOXX 50
, was down 0.1 percent and is on track to end the
week firmly in the red.
Futures volumes have outpaced cash sharply in recent
sessions, by as much as 6 to 1, traders said.
The index, down 5 percent so far this week, stayed within a
2,206.62 to 2,244.49 range on Friday. It is stuck below the 50
percent retracement of its sharp rally from late November to
early December, which represents a major resistance level.
"It needs to be seen if markets will lay the ground work for
a Christmas or year-end rally pushing aside concerns that at
least for the first half of 2012 not much of an improvement
seems to be in sight," ETX's Huber said.