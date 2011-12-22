European shares rise early; pharmas hit 4-yr high

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.4 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 fails to break above 50-day moving average
* Defensive health care index hits highest since mid-2007
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 22 European stocks rose in
early trade on Thursday, reversing all of the previous session's
losses, but nagging worries over the euro zone debt crisis after
the European Central Bank's 3-year tender were seen capping the
rebound ahead of the holiday break.
Appetite for defensive stocks remained brisk, with the
pharmaceutical sector index hitting its highest level
since mid-2007.
At 0950 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1 percent at 981.04 points in thin trade,
after losing 0.5 percent on Wednesday. The euro zone's blue chip
Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.4 percent at 2,275.54
points.
European banks took up nearly 490 billion euros in
three-year loans from the ECB on Wednesday, initially easing
credit crunch worries, but investors' relief was quickly
eclipsed by doubts the banks would use the funds to buy euro
zone peripheral debt and ease the pressure on debt-stricken
countries.
"The initial feedback from Spanish and Italian banks is that
the banks won't play carry trade. They reject the idea of using
3-year LTROs to purchase government bonds," a Paris-based trader
said.
The STOXX Banking index, Europe's worst sector this
year with a loss of 34 percent, featured among the top gainers
on Thursday. Barclays was up 2.7 percent, BNP Paribas
up 2.4 percent and UniCredit up 2.3 percent.
"Overall, we view the large uptake (at the ECB tender) as
positive for the European banks. Leaving aside whether it is
good policy or not, it removes funding risk, adds to profits,
and also adds to retained earnings and capital," Deutsche Bank
analysts wrote in a note.
DOUBLE-DIGIT LOSSES ON 2011
"We do not know at this stage ... what might be used for
sovereign carry-trades. We tend to view that the bulk is due to
the banks taking a cautious outlook ahead of January and
pre-funding aggressively," the Deutsche Bank analysts added.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 1.1
percent, Germany's DAX index up 1.3 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 1.2 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is on track to record a loss of 13
percent for 2011, while the FTSE 100 is down 7.6 percent, the
DAX down 15 percent and the CAC 40 down 19 percent.
Despite attractive equity valuation levels, investors have
been reluctant to buy stocks ahead of crucial tests in the bond
market in first quarter of 2012. According to the ECB, some 230
billion euros of bank bonds and 250 to 300 billion in government
bonds are falling due during the quarter.
After surging more than 2 percent following the ECB tender
on Wednesday, the Euro STOXX 50's rally petered out, with the
index breaking back below its 50-day moving average before
running into strong support around the 50 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its rally in late November-early December.
Since late October, the index has formed a symmetrical
triangle chart pattern with lower tops and higher bottoms, and
could remain stuck in the triangle for a few more sessions
before breaking out of it. Chartists said there aren't any clear
signals as to which direction the index will take when breaking
out of the triangle.
"The recent movements are caused by stop-losses loosely
placed by operators and not the result of strong conviction,"
said Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis
firm Day By Day, warning about the risk of a potential sharp
pull-back in the longer term.
DEFENSIVE STOCKS OVERHEATING?
"The relative strength charts warn of a collapse in January.
The relative strengths of the defensive sectors are all very
overbought, and have hardly any room for improvement in the
short-term."
Sectors seen as less sensitive to economic cycles have seen
strong demand over the past months, with the STOXX healthcare
index hitting its highest level since mid-2007 on
Thursday and the STOXX food and beverage index reaching
a near-six month high.
The healthcare index's chart also shows divergence between
the index's recent gains and its relative strength index (RSI),
whose peaks have shown a declining trend over the past few days,
signalling that the sector was ripe for a significant pull-back.
On the macro front, investors were bracing for a raft of
U.S. data due later on Thursday, including the final
third-quarter GDP figure, the University of Michigan final
December consumer sentiment index as well as the Conference
Board's leading indicators for November,