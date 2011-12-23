European shares end higher on U.S. data

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.8 percent
* Volume only a third of normal trade
* U.S. housing data improving
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Dec 23 European shares turned in
their best weekly performance since early December on Friday on
optimism about a global recovery after some positive data from
the United States during the week provided evidence the economy
was growing.
But volume was only a third of its 90-day daily average and
traders expected the "Santa Claus" rally to lose steam in the
New Year, with the euro zone debt crisis far from over and the
threat of fresh corporate or sovereign credit rating downgrades
looming.
Oil stocks, which are heavily geared towards global growth,
were the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas
index up 1.3 percent and finishing the week 3.9 percent
higher.
In the United States, new single-family home sales for
November rose to a seven-month high, showing signs the economy
is recovering.
But other data was not as strong. U.S. consumer spending was
tepid in November and a gauge of business investment plans fell
for a second straight month pointing to some loss of momentum in
the economy.
European stocks had begun rallying early in the week
following strong U.S. housing starts on Tuesday and gathered
pace on Thursday after U.S. jobless benefits hit a 3-1/2 year
low suggesting the recovery was gaining speed.
"The U.S. data has certainly been better ... indicating
(growth prospects for the economy)," said Colin McLean, managing
director of SVM Asset Management, adding that company earnings
would benefit and saying he favoured the cyclical oil sector.
Stocks with high exposure to the United States were movers
on the FTSE 100, with CRH, which has nearly half
of its sales in the country, up 2.2 percent to feature in the
top performers list.
"We have been buying building materials group CRH as U.S.
construction has been strong and it is very exposed to the
country," said McLean, who expects it will perform well on the
back of this growth.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.8 percent at 990.0 points - its highest close
since Dec. 5.
The index ended the week 3.4 percent higher, however, it is
down 11.7 percent for the year on concerns that the region's
debt crisis could trigger a recession.
EURO ZONE STILL A PROBLEM
Policymakers have yet to come up with a solution to the euro
zone crisis and threats of sovereign credit rating downgrades
still hang over the bulk of the euro zone.
Standard & Poor's is expected to release its verdict on debt
ratings for 15 euro zone countries in January, two independent
European government sources told Reuters.
"The question is what is going to happen after Christmas,
until we get anything from Europe on how we are going to solve
the euro zone debt crisis, markets will again be drained of
liquidity," Mark Foulds, head of high net worth sales at ETX
Capital.