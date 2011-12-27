European shares flat as Italian banks weigh

* FTSEurofirst flat in very light volume

* Italian banks fall on sovereign debt fears

* Focus on U.S. data releases

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Dec 27 European shares were flat in wafer-thin volume at midday on Tuesday with Italian banks falling sharply on sovereign debt fears, while index futures in the United States pointed to a quiet start on Wall Street.

At 1324 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 990.95 points, after hitting an intra-day high of 994.03 in morning trade, tracking a late Friday rally on Wall Street, where upbeat economic data fuelled recovery hopes.

While the U.S.'s Standard & Poor's 500 index is now in positive territory for the year, the FTSEurofirst 300 remained down 11.7 percent year to date, dragged down by fears the euro zone debt crisis could lead to sovereign defaults and push the region into a new recession.

Tensions ahead of an Italian bond auction on Thursday pushed up yields on the country's debt on Tuesday, weighing on local lenders, which hold a large share of the country's debt.

Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit fell 2.3 percent and 4 percent, respectively, pushing Italy's FTSE MIB gauge down 0.9 percent to be the worst performer among major western European indexes.

"Italy's debt sales are seen as a testbed for the rest of Europe, that's why Italian banks are being penalised," a trader in Milan said.

U.S. FOCUS

With the British market still shut for the Christmas break, the FTSEurofirst 300 had traded just 14.7 percent of its 90-day average volume at 1324 GMT.

As corporate newsflow remained light, economic releases in the United States dominated market attention, with investors looking for further clues on the state of the world's largest economy when the S&P Case-Shiller house price index for October and consumer confidence index for December are released later on Tuesday.

"Investors' interest this week is likely to be focused on the upcoming publication of U.S. economic data," Raffeisen Research said in a note, adding it expected the consumer confidence index to come in at 56, unchanged from the previous month and lower than consensus expectations of a 58.3 reading.

"Positive data could therefore provide further support for the positive mood on equity markets," it added.

U.S. holiday season retail sales were expected to rise 3.8 percent to a record $469.1 billion, the National Retail Federation said on Monday, slower than last year's growth but stronger than its pre-season forecast.

Strong sales would strengthen signs the U.S. economy is recovering, supporting corporate earnings on this side of the Atlantic.