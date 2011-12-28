European shares halt rally as debt fears resurface

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.05 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.1 pct
* Iran's threat to stop oil flow in Strait of Hormuz weighs
* Investors brace for Italy's debt auctions
* Record use of ECB deposit facility fuels worries
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 28 European stocks dipped in
thin holiday trade on Wednesday, halting their year-end rally,
hurt by fresh worries over the euro zone debt crisis and Iran's
threat to stop the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.
At 0915 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.05 percent at 989.90 points in
anaemic volumes.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.1 percent at 2,287.50 points, testing a key support
level, its 50-day moving average.
Heavyweight mining stocks featured among the top losers,
with Rio Tinto down 0.8 percent, while oil producers
also lost ground, with BP down 1.2 percent and Total
down 0.4 percent, hit by fears of output disruption.
Iran's first vice-president warned that the flow of oil
through the Strait of Hormuz would be stopped if foreign
sanctions were imposed on Iran's crude exports over its nuclear
ambitions.
Banking stocks also retreated, with Credit Agricole
down 1.9 percent and UniCredit down 0.7
percent.
Yields on Italy's debt gained ground on Wednesday ahead of
the country's short-term debt sales and with higher-risk
auctions of long-term paper due later in the week.
"Italy has been the epicentre of the debt crisis in the last
part of the year. The faith of this equity rally will depend on
the results of Italy's raft of debt auctions this week and in
the first quarter. All eyes are on the Italian yields," a
Paris-based trader said.
The country plans to sell up to 11.5 billion euros of short
term bills and zero coupon bonds on Wednesday, with demand from
domestic banks expected to provide a smooth auction, albeit at a
high cost.
The country will face a more difficult task of selling
long-term debt on Thursday, when there will be a greater
reliance on international investors to buy 8.5 billion euros of
debt with maturities of up to 10 years.
Despite the recent massive liquidity injection by the
European Central Bank, banks still appear to distrust each other
and prefer to deposit their money at the ECB's overnight
facility than lend to each other.
Latest figures show banks deposited 452 billion euros ($591
billion) at the central bank. Emergency overnight borrowing also
remained high at above 6 billion euros.
"This really highlights the reluctance banks have to lend to
each other and they would rather take a small loss than go to
the inter-bank market," IG Markets dealer Chris Weston said.