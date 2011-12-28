European shares rise on Italian debt auction

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.5 pct
* Italy gains after Italian bond auction
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Dec 28 European shares rose on
Wednesday in a low volume rally with investor sentiment boosted
by a halving of short-term debt costs at an auction in Italy,
improving confidence about demand for Thursday's Italian
long-term bond sale.
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, whose movements are
highly correlated to bond yields, became one of the best
performers, up 3 percent after the auction, while Italy's FTSE
MIB rose 1.2 percent also making it a standout gainer.
The Italian short-term debt sale helped ease investor
worries that thin liquidity would make Thursday's sale of up to
8.5 billion euros of longer-term Italian bonds difficult.
The market continued to gain after the auction, with a new
austerity package and cheap long-term liquidity from the
European Central Bank also lifting investor sentiment, analysts
said.
"There is a slightly better supportive tone to the bond
markets in the euro zone and I should expect tomorrow's auction
should be favourable," Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin
Dolphin, said.
"Italy has been directing itself towards getting austerity
measures in place which has been improving sentiment and the ECB
cheap money to banks is a plus as it can be used to support the
market."
But 10-year Italian bond yields still remain
at high levels and dangerously close to the 7 percent level,
roughly the threshold beyond which other euro zone governments
have been forced to seek bailouts.
Markets are likely to get increasingly nervous if yields
stay above it for a prolonged period when trading picks up early
next year.
By 1136 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.5 percent at 995.45 points after
being as low as 985.31.