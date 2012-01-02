European shares inch higher, gains seen limited

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.3 percent
* Defensive utilities top performers
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Jan 2 European shares inched
higher on Monday with trading light due to British markets being
shut and gains expected to be limited as worries about the euro
zone debt crisis remained.
Traders said worries about debt raising in Italy, which is
at the centre of the region's crisis, in the first part of the
year would likely to cap gains going into the New Year.
Italy needs to raise 450 billion euros in debt markets in
2012 and with ten-year Italian yields above 7 percent - a level
considered unsustainable - investors are unlikely to pile back
into the market in a hurry.
"It is very low volume, and I think it is going to be a
pretty tough year ahead," Mark Priest, senior trader at ETX
Capital, said.
"We have had nothing but doom and gloom. Italy has a whole
tranche of debt to repay and that could have a significant
knock-on effect for Europe if they do not do well."
Spain could be dragged back into the centre of the euro zone
debt crisis after its new government said on Friday that this
year's budget deficit would be much larger than expected and
announced a slew of surprise tax hikes and wage freezes.
Utility stocks featured amongst the top performers, with
E.ON and RWE rising 1.5 percent and 1.2
percent respectively as investors stuck to companies which are
considered safe havens in economically tough times.
By 0916 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,004.34 points after
recording their biggest annual drop since 2008 on Friday for the
last day of the trading year.
Traders also said with major markets such as Britain being
closed for a bank holiday and volumes light, movements were
likely to be exaggerated throughout the day.
Economic data also showed a grim picture of the euro zone's
ability to weather the region's debt crisis, with the region's
manufacturing activity declining for a fifth consecutive month
in December, although at a slightly slower rate than
November.