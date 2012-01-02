European shares start year on firm footing

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct
* Euro zone banks, auto stocks extend rebounds
* Dax, FTSE Mib lead gainers after PMI data
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 2 European shares made a
positive start to the New Year as they extended a two-week
rebound in thin trade on Monday, with automotive stocks and euro
zone banks leading the charge.
At 1216 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index of European shares
was up 0.6 percent at 1006.07, breaking above the full
retracement level of the Dec.7-Dec 19 fall.
Volumes on the index registered a slight pick-up from last
week's lows but remained thin at 37 percent of the 90-day
average as the British and United States markets were closed.
With many fund managers still on holiday, equity markets
were driven by short-term trades into sectors enjoying technical
rebounds, such as automotives, euro zone banks
utilities and insurers.
"People are looking for underperformers and rotating sectors
every few days," a trader said.
"They're scared and keep their finger ready: if the market
inches up, they buy, if it moves down, they don't."
Auto stocks were the top performers as they gained 1.9
percent after breaking above their 200-day moving average at the
open, with tyre makers Continental and Nokian Renkaat
rising 4.7 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.
The insurance and utilities sectors also outperformed as
they broke above the 50 percent retracement of the November
sell-off.
EURO ZONE
Euro zone banks rose 1.2 percent after closing above
the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the November
move on Friday.
Natixis argued current valuations on euro zone banks
provided a "major buying opportunity", arguing the region's
leaders would not allow any default by a large country and the
European Central Bank is providing adequate liquidity support to
lenders.
"A default by a large euro zone country and/or its
withdrawal from the euro is a virtually zero probability event,"
Natixis said in a note.
"As this event would have catastrophic consequences (on the
rest of Europe), there are grounds to think that it will not
occur."
The comments came as Greece's central governor warned that
exiting the euro would have disastrous consequence for his
country and the Greek government reaffirmed its belief that a
return to the drachma can be avoided if reforms are implemented.
Natixis also noted euro zone banks have started to reduce
their exposure to troubled sovereign debt other than domestic
paper, and are working to increase profitability to meet
stricter capital requirements.
Around Europe, Germany's Xetra Dax and Italy's FTSE
Mib outperformed, as they rose 1.9 percent and 1.5 percent
respectively, helped by better-than-expected manufacturing data.
Italy's and Germany's PMIs for December were unexpectedly
revised up on Friday, while the euro zone reading was kept
unchanged at 46.9, pointing to a slowdown in the rate at which
the area's manufacturing activity is shrinking.