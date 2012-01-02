Europe shares hit 2-month high in anaemic volumes

PARIS Jan 2 European stocks hit a
two-month high in their first session of the year on Monday, led
by defensive utilities such as E.ON and GDF Suez
, while volumes were anaemic as UK and U.S. markets
remained closed for the New Year holiday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 1.1 percent higher at 1,011.92 points, the index's
highest level since late October, with investors shrugging off
gloomy euro zone data showing the region's manufacturing
activity declining for a fifth straight month in December.
A number of traders and analysts, however, warned about the
risk of hangover from the brisk two-week Christmas rally when
most investors come back to work later in the week.
"The odds for a post-party headache will indeed be high. The
bad news is that Santa did not deliver on a quick fix solution
to Europe's financial troubles," Saxo Bank trading advisor
Didier Abbato said.
"In the first few weeks of the year, we will be looking at
the reaction from European sovereign bond markets to Italy's and
Spain's next policy moves, the announcements by European banks
of their recapitalisation plans as well as the ripple effects of
the upcoming downgrades of France and its euro zone partners."
Spain was in the spotlight on Monday after its new
government said this year's budget deficit would be much larger
than expected and announced a slew of surprise tax hikes and
wage freezes.
Monday's gains in equities weren't mirrored in the euro
currency which hit a decade low versus the Japanese yen
and remained below $1.30 against the U.S. dollar, on concerns
about the financing needs of debt-troubled euro zone countries.
Euro zone equities and the single currency usually have a
strong positive correlation.
The STOXX 600 utility index, one of the worst
performers among European sectors in 2011 with a loss of 17
percent for the year, paced the gains on Monday, up 2.3 percent,
with E.ON up 4.5 percent and GDF Suez up 3.2 percent.