Banks drag European shares down

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 5 European shares fell on Thursday, led by bank stocks on concerns about their financial health and as sovereign bond yields rose across the region after a French debt auction.

At 1251 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,014.18 points, with Italy's FTSE MIB index falling 3.3 percent and France's CAC-40 down 1 percent.

Banks were hit hard, with the sector index falling 2 percent on concerns about their ability to raise capital. UniCredit, which launched a 7.5 billion euro ($9.8 billion) rights issue at a chunky discount on Wednesday, fell 12 percent after losing 14.5 percent in the previous session.

The issue, the biggest by a European bank for more than a year, is aimed at repairing its ravaged balance sheet and meeting stringent capital rules. The European Banking Authority has told banks they must find 115 billion euros of extra capital by June to reach a minimum core capital level of 9 percent.

"Some work has to be done by banking institutions in order to improve their capital ratios. There was an element of surprise about the size of the discount UniCredit had to offer and this kind of news affects market sentiment," said Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth.

"The market is watching the sovereign debt position very closely and any signs that the yields are rising highlights some of the hurdles the euro zone has to overcome over the course of 2012," he said.

With a heavy schedule of government debt redemptions in the first quarter, investors' fears about euro zone states' ability to fund themselves remained high.

France, which has a slowing economy and a presidential election looming in April, is seen by many to be at greater risk from ebbing investor confidence than regional powerhouse Germany. France sold 8 billion euros ($10.3 billion) of 10-30 year bonds at the auction, after receiving total bids for nearly 15 billion.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main fear gauge, rose 3 percent, suggesting a decline in appetite for riskier assets such as equities.

BUY DEFENSIVES

Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets said investors should keep their defensive positioning and stick to sectors such as healthcare and food and beverages.

Healthcare stocks outperformed the broader market, with the sector index down 0.3 percent. Food and beverages shares were down 0.2 percent.

Analysts said the focus would remain on the pace of global economic recovery and any deterioration in key economic indicators would damage sentiment.

Jacques Chahine, chairman of J. Chahine Capital said although signs of recovery were evident in the United States, that had not yet affected the world economy which was expected to decelerate markedly in 2012.

"Given the widespread uncertainty and mediocre prospects for economic growth and profits ... we are reducing our equities allocation."

Swiss & Global Asset Management, which manages 75.7 billion swiss francs ($80.20 billion), said its baseline scenario for 2012 was that economic growth momentum will continue to slow on a global scale, at least in the first half, but that a global recession can be avoided.

"We recommend that equity investors focus their shopping list on markets, sectors and themes that are in a secular uptrend," Stefan Angele, head of investment management at Swiss & Global said.