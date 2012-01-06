European shares edge up ahead of U.S. jobs data

* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.4 pct
* Vodafone up on broker boost
* U.S. labour data awaited
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Jan 6 European shares edged up on
Friday ahead of a U.S. jobs report that is expected to provide
more evidence that the world's biggest economy is strengthening.
At 0919 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,017.25 points, and was
set to end the first week of 2012 up 1.6 percent.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, may have risen by
150,000 in December, according to a survey. Hopes of an even
stronger number were driven by data on Thursday showing more
than twice the expected number of private sector jobs were added
in December, while initial jobless claims dropped 15,000 in the
latest week.
"A strong number could give stocks a fillip to push higher.
We had a decent number in the private sector yesterday," said
Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist at City Index.
Telecoms heavyweight Vodafone was a standout gainer,
up 2 percent, bouncing back after falls on Thursday, boosted by
a Goldman Sachs upgrade to "buy" from "neutral", with the bank
anticipating U.S. venture Verizon Wireless to lift
Vodafone's free cash flow (FCF) above 10 billion pounds.
The STOXX Europe 600 Telecoms Index rose 1.2
percent.
Banks edged higher, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index
up 0.1 percent, regaining a little of the ground lost in
the previous two sessions, when Italy's UniCredit
fell sharply after announcing a huge discount on a rights issue.
But UniCredit itself, however, was down a further 8.2
percent, adding to a 29 percent decline in the previous two
sessions.
STRONG U.S. TREND
Strategists said the recent trend of strong U.S. economic
data was driving optimism in the markets. As well as the jobs
data, the pace of U.S. services growth quickened more than
expected in December.
Wall Street outperformed in 2011, with the S&P 500
ending the year flat, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
fell 10.7 percent. But strong U.S. data could still help boost
sentiment for equities in Europe, and offset some of the worries
caused by the euro zone's debt crisis.
"There is a definite (U.S.) trend. We can actually see that
there is something moving. There will be growth, even though it
may not be dynamic," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at
Seven Investment Management, who added there was scope for
stocks to rally.
"(Investors who remain on the sidelines) ... may miss out on
a growing level of confidence, maybe towards the latter part of
this year."
Urquhart Stewart said that for now the best opportunities
were in larger cap companies, though small caps might do better
later in the year.
"People want liquidity and dividends. It's dull companies
like construction, infrastructure, healthcare."