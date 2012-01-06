European shares up on U.S. non-farm payroll hopes

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.5 percent
* UniCredit continues slide on capital hike woes
* Delhaize seen benefiting if U.S. job data good
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Jan 6 European shares were higher
early Friday afternoon on hopes U.S. non-farm payroll data for
December would show improving job market conditions in the
world's largest economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,018.30 points at 1216 GMT, after
losing 1.4 percent in the past two sessions on worries about
capital raising in the banking sector.
Volume was 26 percent of the 90-day average, with holidays
in Austria, Finland, Greece and Sweden helping keep volumes low.
Gains were capped, however, with UniCredit
continuing its slide for the second day on concern about the
Italian bank's deeply discounted rights issue, .
UniCredit fell 12.1 percent to be the worst performer in
Europe. The stock, which has lost a third of its value since
Wednesday, is a reminder of the funding problems the sector
faces due to the euro zone debt crisis.
"There is no faith in European financials. There are still a
lot of issues concerning funding and the market is punishing
those impacted," said David Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone
Brothers, which has $23.5 billion under management.
"Although non-farm payroll figures are important and is
helpful for sentiment and a good number will make shares rise,
in Europe we still need to be careful. We are underweight
financial equities."
Stocks which have large exposure to the United States were
in the top performers lists on investor hopes non-farm payroll
data would follow on from the better-than-expected private
sector jobs data on Thursday.
Delhaize, which has two thirds of its business in
the United States, rose 4 percent.
RBS, which has a "buy" stance on the Belgian sumpermarket
group, said "Delhaize is due to report its fourth-quarter 2011
sales on 12 January. We forecast total sales of 5,693 million
euros ($7.3 billion), representing growth of 8.6 percent."
Support for the index was seen at its 23.6 percent Fibonacci
retracement at 987.07 points of September to October rally,
while resistance was at 1,028.48, its high from the rally.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index has come close to testing that
October high twice this week.