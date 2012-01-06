European shares chalk up third week of gains

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends flat
* Index records third straight week of gains
* Sentiment is cautious ahead of U.S. earnings
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 6 European shares ended little
changed on Friday, with many investors happy to cash in on three
weeks of gains ahead of the start of the U.S. fourth-quarter
earnings season on Monday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of European shares ended
the day up 0.03 percent at 1,013.73 points, pointing to a 1.2
percent gain on the week, which saw encouraging data from the
United States and China momentarily offset concerns about the
euro zone.
The index rallied to its intraday high of 1,022.68 in the
afternoon after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data showed employment
grew solidly last month, offering the strongest evidence yet
that economic recovery in Europe's largest export market was
gaining steam.
Traders said the positive reading had already been expected
after better-than-forecast private sector jobs data on Thursday
raised market expectations ahead of the nonfarm data release.
"Much of the good news has already been priced into the
market in the past few days, so the focus is shifting to the
start of next week's earnings," Markus Huber, head of German
sales trading at ETX Capital, said.
"The US economy is holding up quite nicely but it seems that
earnings can't match that at the moment."
Joining a number of U.S. companies that issued profit
warnings, Alcoa, the largest U.S. producer of aluminum
and a company often regrded as a barometer for U.S. earnings,
said it will slash its global smelting capacity, in a move that
will push the U.S. group into its first loss in nine quarters
when it reports fourth quarter results on Monday.
EURO WOES, ENERGY GAINS
Also on Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to
meet Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy to hold talks on the euro zone crisis against
the backdrop of unsustainably high yields on Italian debt.
Traders said investors were reluctant to open positions
ahead of the meeting, as previous editions did not live up to
expectations and were followed by sell-offs in equities.
Euro zone banks fell 2 percent on fears about their
ability to raise cash in the market, as well as the huge
sovereign refinancing needs of the region's countries.
Italy's UniCredit dropped 11 percent, recording
its third consecutive double-digit percentage fall after
announcing on Wednesday it was applying a deep discount to its
7.5 billion euro rights issue, raising worries the fundraising
could flop and other banks may struggle to raise cash if they
need it.
"That is raising the spectre of bank nationalisation, which
is scaring equity investors," a London-based bank analyst.
Oil stocks outperformed on Friday, rallying 0.9 percent as
concerns over mounting tensions between Iran and the West kept
oil prices at high levels, which tranlate into higher earnings
and dividends for oil companies.
The sector is up for the fourth consecutive month in
January, outperforming the FTSEurofirst 300, as investors buy
into yield plays to protect themselves from the uncertain
economic environment.