Banks, earnings worries drag down European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.5 percent
* UniCredit drops as starts rights issue
* Alcoa earnings eyed
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Jan 9 European shares fell on
Monday in thin trade, dragged down by banking stocks after
Unicredit's rocky start to its key rights issue and
worries about prospects for the U.S. earnings season.
Aluminium producer Alcoa Inc, a bellwether for the
broader economy because of the wide use of aluminium in
manufacturing, kicks off the U.S. earnings season after the U.S.
close and investors fear growth might be slowing.
"We are at a point where we need more fundamental data to
push the market higher," said Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager
on the Ashburton European equity fund.
"Alcoa is kicking off the results season today and we want
to know if there will be some earnings relief."
She added that although the latest U.S. economic data such
as Friday's strong U.S. jobs data was providing a better macro
picture, this still needed to be filtered into earnings.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.5 percent at 1,008.69 points after posting
its third week of gains last Friday.
UniCredit was the worst performer, down 12.8 percent on the
day and taking its fall since last Wednesday - when it spooked
the market by pricing a rights issue at a huge discount - to
45.2 percent.
Volume in Unicredit was five times its 90-day daily average.
"UniCredit reinforces the negative sentiment in the sector
and highlights the capital raising needs of some of the banks,"
Pechlaner said.
"We have been reducing our exposure to financials," she
said.
Concerns about the euro zone debt crisis also weighed on
investors after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy warned that it would not be possible
to pay out the next aid tranche to Greece without rapid progress
on its second rescue package.
Santander, earlier a standout gainer by more than 2
percent after it met a new core capital target demanded by
regulators, fell back as sentiment soured.
Investors were also wary ahead of a Spanish and Italian bond
auction later in the week, with 10-year Italian bond yields
above 7 percent, a level deemed unsustainable.
"The near-zero growth or recession in many European
countries is preventing the return of investor confidence
despite the additional austerity measures announced recently,"
said Franklin Pichard, director at Barclays France.
"The vicious circle continues: what's saved with austerity
measures dampens economic growth ... In the next few days,
people will focus on the ability of Spain and Italy to tap the
bond market."
Volume was low for the FTSEurofirst 300 index
index, at only two thirds of its 90-day daily average, making
trade choppy, while technical factors also influenced trade.
Short-term traders sold out of positions when the intraday
chart for the index showed the 14-day Relative Strength Index at
or near 70. Values above 70 indicate the market is 'overbought'.