European shares pull back after hitting 5-mth high

* FTSEurofirst 300 index hits highest since August
* Banks gain in follow through buying
* French bourse leads gainers
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 11 European equities breached
technical resistance to hit a five-month high in choppy trade on
Wednesday before turning flat, with analysts saying a close
around the high at the end of the day's session could open the
door for further gains.
Some caution prevailed ahead of debt auctions in Italy and
Spain, the next focus of the region's long-running debt crisis.
On Thursday, Spain aims to raise between 4 and 5 billion, while
on Friday, Italy would offer up to 4.75 billion euros of
fixed-rate bonds.
At 1021 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was flat at 1,027.52 points after touching a
high of 1,029.32, the highest since early August. The index
surged 1.8 percent in the previous session.
Charts showed the index faced strong technical resistance at
1,028 points - its intermediate high in October 2011, a 61.8
percent retracement of a fall last summer and a level around the
200-day moving average. It tried several times this month to
convincingly break the level but failed to stay above that.
"One would expect a lot of resistance here and some
retracement from here will not be surprising. The converse of
that would also be incredibly significant and show that bulls
are really taking control of this market," said Bill McNamara,
technical analyst at Charles Stanley.
"The fact that the index has rallied strongly since its
November lows implies that it has an upside bias."
Banking shares extended gains, up 0.8 percent, after
rising 3.6 percent in the previous session after Fitch said on
Tuesday it did not expect to cut France's triple-A credit rating
this year, but added countries under review such as Italy or
Spain could be downgraded by one or two notches.
The French blue-chip CAC-40 led developed market
index gainers, up 0.5 percent.
Investors waited for Italian and Spanish debt auctions this
week to see at what rate they raise debts. There are concerns
the euro zone debt crisis could spread to the two countries.
"If the auctions go reasonably well, investors will just
leave the issue on the back burner and concentrate on the
quarterly results season," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown.
"If we were to see a badly received auction, then that could
certainly cause further concerns."
Among other sectors, food and beverages shares fell
1 percent, with Unilever down 2.5 percent after BofA
Merrill Lunch cut its rating on the stock to "underperform".