European shares hit 5-month high; ECB keeps rates

* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 0.8 percent
* Successful Spanish auction improves sentiment
* ECB, BoE keep interest rates unchanged
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 12 European shares hit a new
five-month high on Thursday as a successful Spanish bond auction
in which the country sold more than double its target and cut
borrowing costs helped in improving sentiment and boosted
cyclical sectors such as banks.
Investors awaited an Italian bond auction on Friday, which
could push share prices higher if it, too, proved successful,
analysts said. Thursday's next focus was on European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi's news conference, starting at 1330
GMT, after the central bank kept rates at 1 percent. The Bank of
England also left its key interest rate unchanged, at a record
low of 0.5 percent.
Markets are looking for any sign the ECB could steer rates
into uncharted territory in coming months - most analysts expect
a cut in February or March - or whether it is happy to leave
them as the economy is showing some tentative signs of life.
Banks, many of which are highly exposed to peripheral euro
zone countries, were the top gainers on hopes an improvement in
the region's debt situation could accelerate the pace of
economic recovery and repair their balance sheets.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index, the
worst-performing sector last year with a fall of 32 percent,
advanced 3.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,030.10 points at
1251 GMT after touching 1,031.08 -- the highest since early
August.
"The Spanish auction has allowed the euro to rally which has
also assisted in the strength of the equity markets. So far the
start to 2012 has been a positive one and even though there are
significant headwinds, there are still many people out there who
believe equities are undervalued," said Angus Campbell, head of
sales at Capital Spreads.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, stocks on the STOXX
Europe 600 index traded at 9.9 times their one-year
forward earnings, against a 10-year average of 12.9.
Spain's first auction of 2012 was seen as a test of
confidence in Europe's ability to meet its funding needs. Its
borrowing costs fell, but it still faces challenges this year to
meet tough European deficit targets after the government missed
its 2011 cost-cutting goal and the economy sinks into recession.
"The Spanish auction washes away some of the pessimism,"
Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank, said. "If we get a decent
Italian auction, then there is every chance that over the course
of the next few months, we see some positive sentiment and a
little less volatility."
MINERS IN DEMAND
Miners also gained ground, helped by a rally in key base
metals prices on hopes of an improvement in demand for metals
and as a weaker dollar made metals cheaper for buyers having
other currencies.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index, which
fell 30 percent last year to become the second biggest decliner,
rose 2.3 percent.
But some analysts advised caution in aggressively buying
cyclical stocks saying that the euro zone debt crisis remained
unresolved and the pace of global economic recovery stayed
fragile.
"I still think that you want to avoid cyclical stocks for
the first few months of the year at the very least. It's a
question now of ensuring that we preserve our capital rather
than we make a big return on it," Dixon of Commerzbank said.
Among decliners, retailers suffered heavily, down
4.9 percent, as Tesco issued a profit warning after
reporting its worst Christmas sales performance for decades. Its
shares fell 14.4 percent.
"This raises concerns for long term growth as, ultimately,
if the UK's profits keep falling, then it (Tesco) will not be
able to invest as much overseas, so long term growth will slow
and returns will significantly undershoot targets," Philip
Dorgan, analyst at Panmure Gordon, said.
The world's third-biggest retailer's warning was accompanied
by a raft of weak trading updates from British store groups
including Home Retail-owned Argos. Its shares fell 4.8
percent.