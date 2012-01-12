Tesco leads European shares lower on profit warning

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.3 percent lower

* Tesco falls 16 pct on profit warning, poor Xmas

* Successful euro zone debt auctions limit index's fall

* ECB, BoE keep interest rates unchanged

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Jan 12 European shares fell on Thursday after a profit warning from retail heavyweight Tesco and weak U.S. retail and labour data more than offset relief from successful Spanish and Italian debt auctions.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,018.78 points after hitting a five-month high of 1,031.08 earlier in the session. Trading volumes were high, at 119 percent of the index's 90-day average.

Tesco fell 16 percent after issuing its first profit warning in living memory, and on worries the world's third-biggest retailer would launch a price war to fight back from its worst Christmas in decades.

The European retail index was the top sectoral decliner, down 5.7 percent.

"When companies that have previously been at the top of their game start to disappoint, investors run scared for a while. The issue is whether this is destabilising for the sector as a whole," said Richard Jeffrey, chief investment officer at Cazenove Capital Management.

Adding to the gloom, U.S. retail sales rose at the weakest pace in seven months in December and first-time claims for jobless benefits moved higher last week, signs the economic recovery remains shaky despite a pick-up in growth.

But some strategists said this did not alter a fundamental pattern of improvement in the world's biggest economy, with data last week showing non-farm payrolls having grown 200,000 in December.

"It's a little bit of noise," Jeffrey said.

Earlier, Spain and Italy spread cheer through euro zone markets with solid debt auctions at sharply lower borrowing costs in 2012's first real test of appetite for debt from the euro zone's bruised periphery.

Investors awaited an Italian bond auction on Friday, which could push share prices higher if it, too, proved successful, analysts said.

Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX rose 0.4 percent and France's CAC-40 fell 0.2 percent. Italy's FTSE MIB rose 2.1 percent and Spain's IBEX was flat.

BANKS GAIN

Banks, many of which are highly exposed to peripheral euro zone countries, were among the top gainers on hopes an improvement in the region's debt situation could accelerate the pace of economic recovery and repair their balance sheets.

The STOXX Europe 600 Euro Zone Banking index, advanced 2.5 percent, with Italy's UniCredit gaining 13.5 percent, following recent weakness after a rights issue to shore up its balance sheet had to be massively discounted.

Mining stocks also gained, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index up 0.5 percent, as copper prices were boosted by the dollar's fall against the euro.

But some analysts advised caution in aggressively buying cyclical stocks saying that the euro zone debt crisis remained unresolved and the pace of global economic recovery stayed fragile.

"I still think that you want to avoid cyclical stocks for the first few months of the year at the very least. It's a question now of ensuring that we preserve our capital rather than we make a big return on it," Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank, said.

The European Central Bank maintained rates at 1 percent, but left the door open for further cuts. The Bank of England also left its key interest rate unchanged, at a record low of 0.5 percent.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone economy continued to face great uncertainty but saw some signs of stabilization. He said the ECB's flood of cheap loans was helping the banking system substantially.