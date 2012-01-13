版本:
European shares gain on Italian debt auction hopes

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.5 percent
    * Banking shares among top gainers
    * Focus on Italian debt auction

    By Atul Prakash	
    LONDON, Jan 13 European shares rose on
Friday morning to trade near a five-month high as demand for
riskier assets improved in expectation of good demand at an
Italian government bond sale, following the success of
Thursday's Spanish bond sale.	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.5 percent at 1,024.06 points at 0907 GMT. It hit a
five-month high of 1,031.08 on Thursday before closing 0.3
percent lower.	
    The euro zone debt crisis has pushed yields on peripheral
government bonds higher, crimped the region's growth outlook and
weighed on equities. Analysts said good demand and a reduction
in Italian yield would improve sentiment toward stocks.	
    The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
fear gauge, fell more than 5 percent to a five-month low,
suggesting an improvement in appetite for assets such as shares.	
    Banks, many of which have a significant exposure to
peripheral euro zone countries, were the main gainers, with the
STOXX Europe 600 Bank index up 1.8 percent, Royal Bank
of Scotland up 6.2 percent and BNP Paribas 
advancing 4.2 percent .	
    "One of the major concerns is that yields have been trading
above sustainable levels. If actions taken by the authorities to
reduce that are effective, then that will be positive for the
markets," said Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth.	
    Italy will test investor appetite for its longer-term debt
for the first time this year, seeking to sell up to 4.75 billion
euros of bonds. Domestic demand fuelled by cheap European
Central Bank funds, which helped Spain sell twice the planned
amount of bonds on Thursday, was expected to drive Italian
three-year costs down at the sale.	
    "A successful bond auction by Italy could certainly help in 
restoring confidence. Stocks are moving higher, breaking through
the 200-day moving average, but investors are still cautious,"
said Anko Beldsnijder, managing director of MainFirst Asset
Management, which manages 1 billion euros.	
    Anko said the fund company had changed its portfolio by
buying oversold quality cyclicals and liked companies such as
Volkswagen, LVMH and BMW.	
    The technical picture improved after the FTSEurofirst 300
index rose above its 200-day moving average at 1,023, and now
faces resistance at around 1,026, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement of a fall from July to September.	
    Among individual movers, Invensys fell 21 percent to
a two-year low as the British engineer said its profit will be
hit by higher costs in its rail division and in work on Chinese
nuclear reactors. 	
    Oil major Total and Japanese partner Inpex
 are to invest $34 billion in an offshore liquefied
natural gas project in Australia set to begin production in
2016. Total shares were up 0.7 percent.

