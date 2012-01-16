European shares inch up early, helped by defensives

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 flat
* S&P's mass downgrade seen as already priced in
* Euro zone shares trading at big discount to U.S. shares
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 16 European stocks pared early
losses and inched higher in morning trade as gains in defensive
shares such as pharmaceuticals offset a drop in banking stocks
following S&P's expected mass credit rating downgrade of euro
zone countries.
At 0940 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,018.63 points after
losing as much as 0.5 percent in early trade.
GlaxoSmithKline was up 0.5 percent while Societe
Generale was down 2.4 percent and UniCredit
down 1.4 percent.
"A one-notch downgrade for France was completely priced in,
so no negative surprise here, and quite logical after the United
States got downgraded. But the question now is: how will this
affect the EFSF rating?," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
Late on Friday, S&P cut the ratings of Italy, Spain,
Portugal and Cyprus by two notches and France, Austria, Malta,
Slovakia and Slovenia by one notch each.
It put 14 euro zone states on negative outlook for a
possible further downgrade, including France, Austria, the
Netherlands, Luxembourg and still triple-A-rated Finland.
"France has already been paying more than Germany for its
debt, so S&P's move comes in line with the current hierarchy of
the yields on the market," said Romain Burnand, co-head of
Paris-based Moneta Asset Management.
"Clearly, very few investors are changing their asset
allocation following the downgrade," he said.
The euro currency held near a 17-month low against
the dollar On Monday while German Bund futures erased early
gains after failing to break above the record high hit late last
week when media reports first flagged the imminent downgrade of
euro zone sovereign credit ratings.
"What really matters at this point is the measures by
policymakers to fix things, and the recent change in policy by
the European Central Bank, such as cutting interest rates and
providing unlimited liquidity, is really changing the game,"
Thebault said.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.2
percent, Germany's DAX index was up 0.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.2 percent.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, a
barometer of investor sentiment towards the region, was flat, at
2,336.80 points.
The benchmark index sank 17 percent in 2011, sharply
underperforming Wall Street, hit by fears the escalating euro
zone debt crisis would lead to massive defaults and write-downs
and push the region into recession.
Shares in the index trade at 9.3 times 12-month forward
earnings, versus 11.9 times for stocks on the S&P 500 index
, Thomson Reuters Datastream data shows.
The euro zone index's relative performance versus the S&P
500 index, in U.S. dollar based total return, is at its lowest
point since the creation of the euro zone index in the late 80s,
data shows.
But despite relatively cheap valuation levels, fund flows
into European equities remain negative, according to research
firm EPFR Global, whose data for the seven-day period ended on
Jan 11 showed Europe equity funds posting outflows for the ninth
time in the past 10 weeks.