European shares flat as Greek debt talks resume

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes flat at 1,034.64 points
* Index holding above a resistance level
* Sellers come for Tullow Oil after update
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Jan 18 European shares held steady
above a technical resistance level for the second day on
Wednesday in thin volume as investors stayed away after the
resumption of talks to stave off a disorderly debt default by
Greece.
French bank Societe Generale, a big creditor to
Greece, rose 5.3 percent after traders cited a news report that
regulators were telling France's main banks to boost Greek debt
provisions, which it said was a conservative move by the Bank of
France to keep them relatively well capitalised.
Traders said stocks stayed above the technical resistance
level of 1,028 -- its October 2011 high from the rally that
started in September 2011 -- as investors were taking the view
that a deal in the debt talks was more likely than not, given
the unconscionable costs of failure.
Analysts have warned that a disorderly default could cause
financial havoc and tip the global economy into recession, which
would in turn bring a slowdown in company profits.
"The markets to some extent are hanging on and would have
completely sold off if they thought Greece could not come to an
agreement," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist and head of
research at Brewin Dolphin Securities.
"If the Greece talks were fruitful, it would mean stability
for the financial sector, borrowing costs will decrease. But if
they are not, it will just lead to contagion."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.02 percent at 1,034.64 points after being as
low as 1,025.15 and as high as 1,037.77 in volume 83.4 percent
of its 90-day daily average.
The index also remained above its 200-day moving average, a
momentum indicator that defines possible support and resistance
areas.
But Lenhoff said he would need to see the index break above
the next resistance level to consider changing weightings, which
included underweight positions in financials and cyclicals.
The next level is seen around 1,062 points -- its 61.8
percent Fibonacci Retracement from its February 2011 to
September sell-off.
"To confirm that Tuesday's move was something more
significant than a 'bull trap', the index must confirm the break
with further upside, preferably with a close above 1,040 that
would clear the way for a run-up to around 1,072," said Bill
McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.
Trade was choppy, with stocks getting a mid-morning lift
after reports indicated that the IMF was proposing to boost its
lending resources by $1 trillion, easing worries about funding
in the euro zone and slowing company growth.
European stocks quickly fell into negative territory after
IMF sources later said it was estimating it needed to raise up
to $600 billion to lend to struggling countries in the euro zone
debt crisis.
In a thin market, however, there was heavy selling in Tullow
Oil, down 4.2 percent, after a trading update showed
production was declining for the oil explorer and net asset
values (NAV) were likely to fall as a result.
Volume was strong for the oil explorer at more than double
its 90-day daily average.