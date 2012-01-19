European shares climb as debt sales calm nerves

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 breaks above December peak
* Strong demand, falling yields at France, Spain debt sales
* Defensive sectors drop as investors switch back to banks
* Euro zone banking index climbs 5 pct
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 19 European stocks rose on
Thursday in brisk volume, as strong demand and falling yields at
Spanish and French debt sales soothed worries over the euro zone
debt crisis and triggered sector rotation out of defensives and
into banks.
The euro zone banking index, which plummeted 38
percent last year, was up nearly 5 percent on Thursday, with
Societe Generale ahead 8 percent and UniCredit
10.5 percent better.
European banks are major holders of euro zone sovereign
debt.
Commerzbank, which unveiled steps to beef up its
capital buffer, was up 12 percent.
"The negative correlation between euro zone stocks and the
region's sovereign debt yields has never been so strong. It's
almost like a mirror," said Emmanuel Bourdeix, head of equities
at Natixis Asset Management, which has 525 billion euros ($677
billion) under management.
"The direction of yields over the next few months will be
crucial for the direction of the region's equities."
At 1200 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,038.10 points in strong
volume, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index was up 0.7 percent at 2,407.05 points.
The Euro STOXX 50 was breaking above a crucial resistance
level it has been testing for three days, a peak at 2,402 points
hit in early December.
The benchmark index's next key resistance level will be at
around 2,468 points, which represents its 200-day moving average
as well as the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the late
July to late September 30 percent nosedive.
Yields dropped and demand was solid at France's bond sale on
Thursday, the country's first auction since Standard & Poor's
stripped the country of its AAA credit rating, while Spain sold
far more longer-term debt than expected, with yields down more
than 150 basis points from a previous sale of the same bonds in
November.
"These results are bullish for both Spain and the broader
periphery, and stand to further underpin the ongoing 'risk-on'
tone," said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank, in
London.
"Potential snags as regards Greece's PSI (private sector
involvement) deal and Italy's surge in redemptions from February
both, however, leave a question mark over how sustainable this
positive trend will be.
"For now, though, the glass half-full brigade have the upper
hand."
Greece and its bondholders have made little progress since
resuming stalled talks on a debt swap, sources close to the
talks told Reuters, with time to strike a deal and avoid a messy
default running out rapidly.
Nearly a week after talks hit an impasse, the two sides
remain bogged down over the coupon, or interest payment, that
Greece must offer on its new bonds in the swap.
Italy is due to sell five- and 10-year bonds at the end of
the month.
On longer maturities, demand from foreign investors plays a
bigger role, although analysts have said the country would be
able to shift only part of its funding burden to the short term
ahead of a second, three-year liquidity tender by the European
Central Bank at the end of February.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.3
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.2 percent, France's
CAC 40 up 0.9 percent, Spain's IBEX up 1.1
percent and Italy's FTSE MIB up 1.2 percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's
yardstick of investor sentiment known as the VSTOXX, was down
2.2 percent at 27.2, flirting with levels last seen in early
August, signalling a rise in investors' appetite for risky
assets.
The 'risk on' mood sparked a sharp sector rotation, with
shares of banks and insurers pacing the gains while investors
dumped defensive utilities, pharmas and telecoms.
E.ON fell 2.8 percent, AstraZeneca
dropped 1.5 percent and Belgacom shed 1.3 percent.