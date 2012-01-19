Banks lead 4th day of European share rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 1.1 pct
* Banks rally after debt auctions, US results
* Dax volume hits 4-month high
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 19 European shares advanced
for a fourth straight session on Thursday as strong auctions of
euro zone debt and encouraging results from top U.S. banks
triggered a high-volume rally led by battered financial stocks.
Euro zone banks, which had fallen 38 percent last
year on fears over their holdings of sovereign debt, rallied 7.4
percent after healthy demand for French and Spanish bonds, a
sign of confidence in regional governments' ability to refinance
their debt.
Also supporting the sector were fourth-quarter earnings from
U.S. lenders Morgan Stanley, which beat market
expectations, and Bank of America, which turned to a net
profit from a loss the year before.
German lender Commerzbank jumped 14.8 percent
after unveiling steps to plump up its capital cushion by the end
of June, as demanded by European banking regulators as part of
measures to protect banks from the debt crisis.
The lender led a rally on Frankfurt's Xetra DAX index
, which ended up 1 percent on volume hitting a 4-month
high in a sign investors were regaining appetite for German
equities after particularly light trading over the Christmas
period.
The trading surge on the Dax helped propel volume on the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which traded 137
percent its 90-day average, closing up 1.1 percent at 1,046.30
points.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX index broke
above a resistance level of 2,402 that it had been testing for
three days, to close 1.9 percent higher at 2,435.04 points.
The euro zone gauge faces its next resistance level at 2,441
points, according to Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based
technical analysis firm Day By Day, who warns it would be
premature to buy into the index until there are clearer signals
of growing risk appetite on the euro-dollar rate, Germany's Bund
and U.S. Treasuries.
"Stocks that have been weak, like financials, are going up
and what has been strong is extremely overbought," Gastaldy
said. "It's always risky to jump into such a move because
there's a risk that the rebound among 'weak' stocks will not
carry on for long."
DEFENSIVES TAKE HIT
Growing appetite for financials fuelled some profit-taking on
defensive sectors such as utilities, healthcare
and food & beverages, which tend to outperform when
investors are more bearish.
Utilities were the worst performers, falling 0.5 percent, as
investors steered clear of a sector characterised by limited
earnings growth, high debt and possible tax increases as
European governments try to increase their revenues to balance
budgets.
"Utilities are very easy targets for politicians because
they've got money and are perceived as monopolists," Vincent
Gilles, an analyst with Credit Suisse, said.
"It's a very difficult picture for the sector and I don't
think it's going to improve in the short term: the price
environment is very hard in Europe and demand is weak, as the
weather is warm and we're going into a more energy-efficient
economy."