European shares hit technical resistance

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.4 percent

* Miners fall after China factory survey

* Indexes in overbought territory

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Jan 20 European shares slipped on Friday, after hitting 5-1/2 month highs in the previous session, as major indices neared "overbought" territory, and on worries about whether an agreement will come out of Greece debt swap talks.

Miners, whose performance are correlated to economic growth, were the worst performers after a survey of China's factory activity likely fell for a third successive month in January.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index which was down 1.5 percent had also hit overbought territory.

Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) - a technical momentum indicator that determines overbought and oversold conditions - having hit 72.1. Seventy and over is considered overbought.

"We are right at the top of the range and will face technical pressure. I expect to see selling," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.

Investors were also cautious as Greece debt swap talks resumed, worrying that if a deal is not reached with private bondholders a messy default could occur which could trigger a global recession and hit the profits of companies.

"The Greece situation is still not resolved, there is no solution to the euro zone debt crisis and I do not see it changing soon. Confidence is low in Europe, people do not want to spend money in fear of recession and company profits will be impacted," Rundle said.

By 0935 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,041.80 points after hitting a 5-1/2 month high on Thursday, following strong euro zone debt auctions and positive results from U.S. banks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was also nearing overbought territory, with its RSI close to 70.

UNICREDIT SUSPENDED

UniCredit was suspended from trade after a fall of 6 percent in volatile trading which had made it the worst performer, as its 7.5 billion euro rights issue enters the final stretch.

The bank's share price has sunk 25.4 percent in January after the rights issue highlighted the difficulties lenders face in recapitalising.

Some investors were also concerned about the outcome of the deadline for thirty-one European banks to tell their national regulators how they plan to plug capital shortfalls.

"The challenge in the banking sector is that they have a lot of medium- and long-term debt to roll over, wholesale markets for bank finance have been tight and there is pressure on them to deleverage," Stephen Macklow-Smith, managing director of European equities at JPMorgan Asset Management, said.

"There is going to be a series of rights issues this year and given what has happened to UniCredit, banks are going to feel wary about raising capital. Our biggest underweight is European financials."