European shares fall as China slowdown fears hit autos

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1.1 percent
* Autos, China down on China concerns
* Telcos best performers, seen as safe haven
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, March 20 European shares fell for a
second day on Tuesday, with autos and miners hit by worries of a
China slowdown, although a positive signal from U.S. Housing
starts data could tempt buyers back into the market.
The U.S. Housing Starts/Building Permits figure is due out
at 1230 GMT, and if this has further evidence that the United
States is recovering, investors could see this as a buying
opportunity in European companies that have U.S. exposure.
The auto sector was hit after the Russia's Deputy Industry
and Trade Minister indicated Russian car sales would only rise 6
percent compared to a 23 percent gain in January-February.
Daimler and BMW were the standout
losers in the sector, down 5.1 percent and 4.7 percent
respectively as traders also cited media report that Chinese car
sales would miss growth forecasts.
"China is one of the world's growth engines, there has been
a reliance on companies to tap into their growth markets," said
Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which
has $248.37 billion of assets under management.
"Stocks are being driven down on reports of major discounts
amongst the luxury good car brands in China and comments about
weak iron ore demand. But U.S. Housing Starts will be important
later as their needs to a housing recovery in order for the
economy to continue improving."
Miners also were also under pressure after BHP Billiton
raised concerns about a slowdown in China when it said
it was seeing evidence of "flattening" iron ore demand.
BHP Billiton and rival iron ore producer Rio Tinto
were among the worst performers on the FTSE 100 index,
down 3.2 percent and 4 percent respectively, on concerns profits
could be hit if demand slows.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, a key gauge of
Europe's investor 'fear', jumped 8.9 percent after three-days of
falls. The higher the volatility index, the lower investor
appetite for risk.
By 1206 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 1.1 percent at 1,093.29 points
after hitting an eight month high last week.
"The index could find support near the highs of last month
at about 1990," Phil Roberts, chief European technical
strategist at Barclays Capital said.
"If it loses momentum here it could dip to about 1,080
which represents a level near its 21-day moving average."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index has gained 9.8 percent this year
following the European Central Bank LTRO program, which offered
banks cheap money and helped put liquidity back into the
financial system.
"It is struggling to hold onto the recent gains. Our clients
are now looking to go short and sell into the rally," said Joe
Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
"If there is some improvement in the U.S. housing starts it
may give a little push upwards."
A meeting between the Italy Prime Minister and trade unions
was also making investors nervous about whether the country
would be able to implement the reforms needed to help turn
around its economy.
TELCOS GAIN
Investors favoured the telecom sector instead, with the
STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index the best
performing sector up 0.7 percent due to its defensive
characteristic's and high dividend appeal.
Vodafone, which offers a dividend yield of 5.4
percent rose 1.7 percent making it the top performer on the FTSE
100.
Espirito Santo Investment Bank has a "buy" rating on
Vodafone said it saw 26.1 percent upside potential. Fund manager
Ashburton had the stock in its European portfolio due to its
attractive dividend yield and good cash flow.