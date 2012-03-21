European shares briefly turn negative

FRANKFURT, March 21 European shares erased early
gains on Wednesday and turned briefly negative as investors
await U.S. housing data, which should provide evidence of
further economic recovery but could also pose a threat to
monetary easing policy.
By 0944 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,093.73 points, after
dropping to 1,092.83.
On Tuesday the index lost 1.1 percent, marking its biggest
pull-back in two weeks as concerns about China's slowing
economic growth dented investors' appetite for risky assets.