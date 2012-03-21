European shares snap two-day losing streak

* FTSEurofirst 300 index flat
* J Sainsbury leads gainers after Q4 sales
* Stocks need more data for next leg-up
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, March 21 European shares were steady
on Wednesday in choppy trading as investors cautiously
positioned ahead of U.S. housing data, which could both confirm
economic recovery and pose a threat to monetary easing.
By 1205 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was flat at 1,093.78 points after giving up
the bulk of its early gains to remain off Friday's 8-month
closing high.
On Tuesday, the index lost 1.1 percent after concerns about
China's slowing economic growth, its biggest pull-back in two
weeks as appetite for risky assets waned.
"Markets aren't that easy after last week's run-up, we are
currently in a consolidation. There isn't that much data out,
which will be needed to give the market the next leg-up to the
upside," said Markus Huber, head of German trading at ETX
Capital.
Britain's third-biggest supermarket group J Sainsbury
led gainers across the index, rising 3.1 percent after
it beat forecasts for fourth quarter sales growth after winning
market share from rivals.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.1
percent, France's CAC 40 rose 0.1 percent and Germany's
DAX index up 0.2 percent.
"Today could be an important day for the DAX," technical
analysts at RBS said. "If the index drops below 7,032 points we
should prepare for a new low in the 6,970-7,000 range."
The DAX has climbed 20 percent so far this year,
outperforming its French and UK counterparts, which are up 13
percent and 6 percent respectively.
Trading volumes were thin at about a third of 90-day
averages by midday for the main European indices, underlining
investors' wait-and-see mode.
Investors awaited monthly U.S. existing home sales, due at
1400 GMT.
"We see upside surprise potential," said Viola Stork,
analyst at Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen, adding that a too
optimistic number could pose at threat to monetary easing.
"The question is whether and when the monetary watchdogs
will abandon their ultra-loose monetary policy."
Those fears were fuelled by Narayana Kocherlakota, president
of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank. He said the Federal
Reserve may need to start moving away from its near-zero
interest rate policy as soon as this year due to the
accelerating economy.
ETX Capital's Huber said fears for early tightening by the
Fed were overdone. "The U.S. recovery is still rather slow or
mild compared to previous recoveries. Also the housing market is
still at very low levels, compared to time before the subprime
crisis in 2008/2009."
A German trader added he expected U.S. home sales to have
increased at a slow rate and that the Fed would be not in the
situation to react faster than planned.
Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera, down 3.7
percent, was among the biggest decliners after Finnish state
investment firm Solidium said it sold some shares.
Teliasonera's share price is currently pricing in a fall in
its earnings per share growth rate of 2.5 percent a year for
five years, on a compounded basis, StarMine data to the Tuesday
close showed. This compared with a contraction of 5.9 percent
for Tele2.
The shares were among the heaviest traded in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 with volumes at more than triple
their 90-day average.
Dutch cable company Ziggo jumped at its market
debut after pricing its initial public offering at the top end
of its expected range. By 1205 GMT the shares were trading at
21.54 euros, well above the IPO price of 18.50 euros.