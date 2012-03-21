European shares hit by U.S. home sales data

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.2 percent
* Banks fall after U.S. home sales data
* J Sainsbury, Repsol amongst heavily traded
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, March 21 European shares fell on
Wednesday, holding near a support level after briefly testing
it, led by financials after weak U.S. home sales data raised
fears about the economy in the United States, with chartists
suggesting stocks could struggle from here.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was the worst
performing sector, down 0.9 percent, after U.S. home sales fell
unexpectedly, hitting sentiment in the sector with worries a
fragile recovery could weaken companies' balance sheets.
"Fewer U.S. home sales means less progress in unwinding
negative equity positions, which increases the chance of having
non-performing loans on banks' balance sheets in the future,"
said Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin.
"It has taken the shine off financials."
Losses were limited, however, with strong volumes seen in
many of the gaining shares.
Trading was active in Sainsbury, up 4.5 percent in
volume nearly 300 percent of its 90-day daily average, after its
fourth-quarter sales growth beat forecasts.
Starmine data showed the current prices in the sector
suggests the market is fairly bearish on earnings in the coming
years.
J Sainsbury is pricing in a fall in its earnings per share
growth rate of 2 percent a year for five years. This compares
with a fall in EPS growth of 8.5 percent priced in by Tesco
.
Volume was also heavy in Repsol, which rose 4.3
percent in volume 266 percent of its 90-day daily average after
comments from an Argentinian government official who denied the
government had plans to renationalise energy company YPF.
But the most heavily traded stock was on the downside.
TeliaSonera fell 3.7 percent in volume five-fold its
90-day daily average after Finnish state investment firm
Solidium sold a stake in the firm.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares ended down 0.2 percent at 1,091.74 points, holding just
on a support level, which represented its February highs at
around 1,091 after briefly dipping to as low as 1,087.07.
"There has been hope that U.S. housing data is recovering,
but it is not moving and a lot of investors are worried about
how the economy in the United States will fare in the second
half," Bill McNamara, Charles Stanley analyst, said.
"Traders will be looking at whether the 1,091 support level
will hold, the break above this level has not been decisive and
it is possible it could drop to 1,067 - its 50 day moving
average. There is scope for profit taking."