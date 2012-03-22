European shares beaten down by Chinese, German data

* FTSE Eurofirst 300 down 0.8 pct

* Chinese, German PMIs undermine confidence in global economy

* Charts still positive for the long-term

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, March 22 European equity markets weakened for a fourth straight session on Thursday, heading for their longest down run in four months as weak economic data from China and Germany reignited concerns about the strength of global demand.

The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell 0.8 percent to 1,082.22 points by 0904 GMT, extending its losses since the start of the week to 2.2 percent and on track for its longest continuous sell-off since equity markets turned higher in November 2011.

The Euro STOXX 50 of euro zone blue chips fell 1.4 percent to 2,532.66 points.

China's manufacturing sector contracted for a fifth month in March, according to the HSBC flash purchasing managers index, while a key Chinese think-tank said the country should be ready to cope with "extreme risks" to the economy from a sharper global downturn.

Germany, seen as the bright spot in the otherwise recession-mired euro zone, and France both reported an unexpected contraction in manufacturing activity.

"Our index targets have been already reached, so we see a short-term correction on European equities and the figures on the PMI indexes could be a good trigger for the start of a correction," said Benoit Peloille, equity strategist at Natixis, who targets 2,300 on Euro STOXX 50 by the end of the year.

The German DAX fell 1.2 percent, while the French CAC 40 was down 1.4 percent.

Among the sectors, miners, for whom resource-hungry China is a key consumer, underperformed with the STOXX 600 basic resources sector down 2.4 percent.

One bright spot was Hermes, which added 3 percent after affirming its confidence in the global luxury goods market by hiking its dividend and posting a forecast-beating jump in full-year profit.

Despite this week's pull-back, the Euro STOXX 50 is still on track to record its strongest first quarter since 1998 with gains of over 9 percent.

Technical charts also remain in a long-term bull trend, according to Commerzbank analyst Petra Kerssenbrock.

"We had quite a movement to the upside, so a longer consolidation period shouldn't come as a surprise. But it is a consolidation, not more than that," she said, adding that weakness on the Euro STOXX 50 could be limited by the 2,500 mark which is just six percent below current levels.