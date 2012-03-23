European shares knocked by growth fears in thin trade

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct
* BT boosted by pension deal
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 23 European equities retreated
further early on Friday after four straight sessions of falls,
stalked by concerns over the global growth outlook.
The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 had shed 0.2
percent to 1,076.90 points by 1002 GMT, taking its weekly drop
to 2.7 percent.
Investor sentiment was dealt its latest blow by data on
Thursday showing shrinking factory activity in China and the
euro zone, which put paid to investors' recent optimistic view
of the economy after a string of encouraging U.S. data releases.
"Global markets are taking a breather, anticipating large
rebalancing outflows out of equities into fixed income, because
the relative performance of equities has been very significant
this quarter," Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which manages $500 million of assets, said.
"We are still concerned about some macro themes, namely a
potential hard landing in China," said Atif Latif, director of
equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers.
He said while the market has seen a strong rally this year,
with the FTSE Eurofirst 300 up 7.5 percent in 2012, this has
been on thin volume without conviction, with the downbeat euro
zone data throwing the region back into focus.
"We are not out of the danger zone, contagion is a
reality... for countries in the EU zone namely Spain, Italy and
Portugal. Banking systems in these countries are very weak and
may be more serious than models have priced in."
Banks, recently boosted by the wave of liquidity
created by central bank stimulus measures, were among the
hardest hit sectors on Friday.
On a brighter note, UK telecoms firm BT jumped 5.7
percent on its plan to pay down its pension deficit more quickly
than planned, raising hopes it might pay a higher dividend in
the future.
Microchip manufacturer STMicroelectronics was
another strong gainer, up 2.2 percent, boosted by an upgrade to
"outperform" from Cheuvreux, arguing that huge losses from its
wireless troubles are well understood, and discounted.