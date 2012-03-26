European shares flat amid Spanish jitters

* FTSEurofirst 300 index flat
* Spain hit after govt setback in regional election
* German Ifo index give shares a brief boost
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, March 26 European shares were flat in a
choppy session on Monday as falls in Spain on concerns about a
government setback in regional elections offset a strong German
economic survey.
Spain's IBEX share index fell 1.6 percent, hitting a
two and a half week low, after the governing People's Party
failed to secure an outright majority in elections in Andalucia.
Victory would have reinforced Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's
mandate to deepen cutbacks in public spending as he tries to
drag Spain out of the euro zone debt crisis.
Spanish banks, which struggled last year partly because of
the weakening economic environment and low loan growth, were the
standout losers, with BBVA and Banco Santander
down 2.6 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.
"The market is more negative about Spain, it has a large
deficit and the election in Andalucia is causing uncertainty,"
said Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion for Royal London
Asset Management.
"Spain has got to make severe adjustments and deleverage and
banks are being hit as there is no loan growth in the country."
She added that she was invested in Scandanavian banks such
as DNB Nor as they are not exposed to the same
sovereign risk and have loan growth.
The Italian market was also hit by worries the problems in
Spain could reignite the euro zone debt crisis and see it spread
to Italy, with the FTSE MIB down 0.9 percent.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday Spain
had fallen behind on budget controls and he was concerned about
contagion to Italy.
Investor nervousness could be seen in the Euro STOXX 50
volatility index, a key gauge of European
investor fear, which rose 5.9 percent. The higher the volatility
index, the lower investor appetite for risk.
By 0955 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was flat at 1,079.61 points after falling
2.5 percent last week on weak economic surveys in China and the
euro zone and disappointing housing data in the United States.
But the index was holding above a support level - its 50 day
moving average at 1,069 - which it hit on Friday and briefly
moved higher after a gauge of German business sentiment rose.
The German Ifo index unexpectedly climbed for the fifth
month in a row, suggesting Europe's largest economy was holding
up after data last week suggested factory activity was weak.
"We are seeing short-term range trading, but it has moved
off its 50-day moving average and I think it has the potential
to move back to recent highs near the 1,100 level," said Joe
Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.