European shares up; RBS gains on stake sale talk

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.7 pct
* RBS gains on talk of stake sale
* Bernanke comments help support
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, March 27 European shares rose on Tuesday
morning, with banking stocks the major risers on reports of
talks about a Royal Bank of Scotland stake sale to Abu
Dhabi investors and expectations of further monetary easing in
the United States.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares
was up 0.7 percent at 1,096.40 points by 0840 GMT, having risen
0.9 percent on Monday after comment by U.S. Federal Reserve
chairman Ben Bernanke.
RBS was the top mover, up 5.4 percent, even though two
sources said a deal was not imminent.
"Although (the Abu Dhabi talk) is a positive for the stock
in the short term ... in practice we may see votes against the
government taking a large loss on its investment" said Atif
Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian
Stockbrokers.
The market was also supported by comment from Bernanke which
made it clear easy monetary policy would remain in place for
some time and support the fragile recovery.
"It is a significantly more dovish tone from Bernanke, which
will give a boost for stocks. The prospect of easy monetary
policy will help the housing market in the United States," said
Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin.
"It will also have a knock-on effect to corporate financing
and improve the terms of real estate loans. We are staying
positive on risk and have a bias in favour of U.S. equities over
European."