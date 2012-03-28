CORRECTED-European shares ending strong quarter on weak note

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct
* Pharmaceuticals in demand
* Total extends slide
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 28 European shares were trading
lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, with traders citing window
dressing and investors adjusting positions as the strongest
first quarter in 14 years draws to a close.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was off 2.86
points, or 0.3 percent, at 1,080.68 by 0858 GMT, having shed 0.5
percent in the previous session in the aftermath of Monday's 0.9
percent bounce.
Fund managers said the FTSEurofirst index, which has jumped
about 8 percent in the year to date, and is on track to record
its best first-quarter performance since 1998, could struggle
for near-term direction.
"The performance of equity markets has been phenomenal this
quarter, which makes me believe that upside will be limited in
the next few days," Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which manages $500 million of assets, said.
Defensive pharmaceutical stocks advanced, helping to
limit the index's falls on Wednesday, as investors moved back
into the sector which missed out on the second part of the
winter rally.
Whilst markets drew comfort from speculation of further
Federal Reserve monetary easing, jitters over Spain's finances
returned as its government gets set to unveil its budget later
in the week.
Spain is believed to have already entered its second
recession in three years and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has
pledged to meet a deficit target of 5.3 percent of gross
domestic product in 2012 following a one-month spat with the
European Commission.
Spain's IBEX shed 0.4 percent.
"Fundamentally there are still unanswered questions about
some of these European countries. Unless we hear a guaranteed
QE3 from Bernanke, (the market) might be a little bit choppy for
the next week or so," Mark Priest, trader at ETX Capital, said.
Oil major Total was among the biggest fallers
across Europe, off 2.6 percent, adding to a 6 percent slump seen
on Tuesday when it warned it could take six months to halt the
flow of a gas leak at its Elgin platform in the North Sea.
The stock broke below its 200-day moving average in early
trade, sending a strong bearish technical signal.
"People still have in mind the BP saga. We don't know
how this one will turn out, so it's better to get out of this
stock now, or go 'short' if you're adventurous," a Paris-based
trader said.
Total's shares have seen increased demand to borrow,
associated with arbitrage around the dividend record date as
distinct from directional short selling, where investors bet the
price will fall, according to Data Explorers.