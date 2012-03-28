European shares hit by weak U.S. figures

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1 pct

* Major indexes cross below 50-day moving average

* High vols in Generali on divi hike

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, March 28 European shares slipped on Wednesday hitting a three-week closing low in a choppy session, with three major indexes falling below a support level sending a bearish signal to the market as weak U.S. data hit investor sentiment.

New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rose less than expected in February raising fears that economic growth in the first quarter would be lacklustre.

"It has been a choppy trading session, there has been a knee jerk reaction to the U.S. durable goods orders," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist at City Index.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 1 percent at 1,072.48 at its day's low, having been up as much as 1,085.59.

It closed just below its 50-day moving average of 1,072.67, while the FTSE 100 and the Euro STOXX 50 index broke theirs.

Raymond added that traditionally historical buyers come in at 1,070 just below its 50-day moving average, but any break below this could see it drop down to 1,060, which was a level near it March low where it had bounced.

One of the most actively traded stocks was Total, down 1.4 percent in volume four times its 90-day daily average, after the oil major on Tuesday warned it could take six months to halt the flow of a gas leak at its Elgin North Sea platform.

The French firm has lost 7.3 percent since the warning in the previous session.

Total's shares have seen increased demand to borrow, associated with arbitrage around the dividend record date, as distinct from directional short selling, where investors bet the price will fall, according to Data Explorers.

About 11.4 percent of the company's outstanding shares are on loan, compared with an average of 3.6 percent for France's CAC 40.

"We are not exposed to Total and are not about to buy into it, the leakage rate is too difficult to assess and highlights the risk in the industry," Veronika Pechlaner, investment manager for global equities at Ashburton said.

She added that she likes defensive stocks such as British American Tobacco and food group Nestle.

GENERALI JUMPS

The strongest trading volume was seen on the upside. Generali Deutschland jumped 15.7 percent in volume 10 times their 90-day average after it hiked its dividend.

The company proposes to raise its 2011 dividend to 4.85 euros per share, up 1.10 euros from the previous year.

Generali beat its guidance for net income despite the difficult environment and the European debt crises," says Werner Eisenmann, analyst at DZ Bank. "The dividend yield of 8.5 percent is extremely attractive."