CORRECTED-Europe shares falter as strong quarter nears end

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct
* Ex-div factors, catastrophe results weigh on insurers
* Total extends slide
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 28 European shares fell slightly
on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors adjusted positions for
the end of a strong quarter, with some strategists seeing little
in the way of near-term catalysts to keep the rally alive.
Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life
Investments, said equities could be in consolidation phase, with
a degree of good news about the U.S. economy priced in, while
worries over Spain and a hard landing in China loom large.
He highlighted that there has not been much flow out of
bonds, which could prove a positive for equities but, on the
other hand, the flows they have seen show that investors are
"really quite cautious -- they are moving very slowly".
"We could certainly see (investors) allocating into equities
if they felt the profits outlook was becoming noticeably better
and that there was another strong rally in equity markets into
2013, for example, that they could position themselves for."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.21
points, or 0.1 percent, at 1,082.33 by 1149 GMT, having shed 0.5
percent in the previous session after Monday's 0.9-percent
bounce on speculation of more Federal Reserve monetary easing.
The FTSEurofirst index has jumped about 8 percent in the
year to date, and is on track to record its best first-quarter
since 1998.
"The performance of equity markets has been phenomenal this
quarter, which makes me believe that upside will be limited in
the next few days," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at
Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.
Banks came under pressure, and defensive pharma stocks
attracted buyers, after a downwards revision to UK
fourth-quarter 2011 GDP hurt risk appetite, although some
commentators were prompted to start discussing more quantitative
easing.
"If there is any hint that the recovery is faltering then
the Bank of England will be right on top of it with more QE,"
said David Miller, partner at Cheviot which has assets under
management of about 3.5 billion pounds ($5.59 billion).
"There was a rally in assets likely to benefit from a new
bout of QE earlier on in the week, showing that the markets are
reacting to these messages from the (central) banks."
Insurers also came under the cosh, albeit hampered by stocks
trading ex-dividend, as in the case of both RSA Insurance
and Prudential.
News of an expensive year for the Lloyd's of London
insurance market, which absorbed record claims from natural
catastrophes including Japan's Tohoku earthquake and floods in
Thailand, hit sentiment surrounding the sector.
Oil major Total shed 1.4 percent, continuing its
descent since Tuesday when it warned it could take six months to
halt the flow of a gas leak at its Elgin platform in the North
Sea.
The French firm said on Wednesday it was still trying to
identify the cause of the leak, and that it "is a question of
days" to find a solution, which is still being evaluated.
The stock broke below its 200-day moving average in early
trade, sending a strong bearish technical signal.
"People still have in mind the BP saga. We don't know
how this one will turn out, so it's better to get out of this
stock now, or go 'short' if you're adventurous," a Paris-based
trader said.
Total's shares have seen increased demand to borrow,
associated with arbitrage around the dividend record date as
distinct from directional short selling, where investors bet the
price will fall, according to Data Explorers.