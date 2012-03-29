European shares slide to 3-wk low as cyclicals hit

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends down 1.2 pct; volatility
rises
* Still eyeing best quarter since 2006
* Reuters poll sees more gains in 2012, EM to lead
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, March 29 European shares extended their
recent slide to hit a three-week closing low, with several
indexes breaching chart support levels as traders took further
profits at the end of a stellar first quarter.
Cyclical stocks led the charge lower on Thursday, with autos
and financials the main fallers followed by retailers after
below-forecast earnings from Hennes & Mauritz
.
Adding fresh weight to moves out of stocks more exposed to
the economic cycle was an OECD report that highlighted the
fragile state of the economic recovery, although quarter-end
profit-taking also contributed, traders said.
Weak U.S. jobless claims added to the gloom
By the close, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.2 percent at 1,059.21 points, but still on course for its best
first quarter since 2006. World stocks,
meanwhile, are eyeing the best first quarter since 1998.
A Reuters poll of analysts and fund managers pointed to
further gains to year-end, although the pace is set to slow in
the second quarter.
The cheap central bank money that had fueled the
first-quarter rally was now petering out, in a similar fashion
to market moves after the last batch of U.S. quantitative easing
(QE), and the market now faced several weeks of sideways trade,
Nicolas Just, head of core equities at Natixis-AM said.
"The pullback dates back two weeks or so... but it's
difficult for us to buy in the hope the market will increase.
Investors have been buying on a short-term basis for the last
three months and are now wondering what will happen next."
Political uncertainty around the elections in France, the
merging of Europe's bailout funds, as well as the prospect of
more U.S. QE were all being watched by markets as potential
trigger points for the next leg of the rally or a deeper fall.
"Investors are not in risk-off mode yet," he added, citing
still-low levels of implied volatility, which had only seen a
"modest spike" as a result of the recent pullback.
By the Thursday close, implied volatility as measured by the
Euro STOXX Volatility index was up 9.9 percent at 25.36.
It is still down 16 percent since the ECB launched its first
long-term funding operation in December, however.
"When you look at the term structure of volatility, out to
one year, it's going up. Nobody believes the low-volatility
environment will continue. Something has to happen."
TECHNICAL PULLBACK
Recent breaches of the 50-day moving averages in both the
FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro-STOXX 50 extended a break
of the uptrend begun in late November.
A similar move through their 23.6 percent Fibonacci
retracements of the recent three-month rally, two key support
levels, sent a bearish technical signal to the market. The next
strong support levels are on the 38.2 percent Fibonacci
retracement of the rally, at 1,048.37 and 2,447.67 for the
FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50, respectively.
In spite of the technical pressure and signs in the options
market of increased pessimism, with a rise in demand for put
protection to protect against further short-term falls, the case
for equities over other asset classes remained strong for some.
"Last year we said there is too much uncertainty, there is
too much risk ... (But now) there is no reason not to own
equities at the moment," Andrew Parry, chief executive at Hermes
Sourcecap, said.
"When you have bond yields at 2 percent, you cannot make
very much money. The central banks around the world are
sponsoring low bond yields and high inflation."
The Reuters poll of stock market participants expected
emerging markets to pick up the baton and lead index gainers
later in 2012.
Just said he had become more defensive in his sector
positioning, cutting financials to neutral and targeting
emerging markets-exposed firms, such as LVMH.
VOLUME MOVERS
After a quarter marked by low volumes, Thursday was an above
average day, at 115 percent of the 90-day daily average, helped
by heavy trade in UK power producer International Power.
The firm rose 5.6 percent in trade more than 15 times its
average to be the top gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300 after
French firm GDF Suez bid 6 billion pounds ($9.51
billion) for the 30 percent of the firm it does not already own.
However, Swiss lender UBS flagged still-cautious
first-quarter behaviour from clients at its flagship private
bank, with many still preferring to hold cash in the face of
Europe's economic woes and the long-running debt crisis.
"Clients are looking for sustainable improvements in what
they see primarily in Europe," UBS's financial head Tom Naratil
told investors at a brokerage conference on Thursday.
That sign of improvement was markedly absent from peripheral
bond markets on Thursday, however, as both Spanish and Italian
yields rose in spite of a broadly successful auction of Italian
debt.
In response Milan's FTSE MIB ended down 3.3
percent, weighed by a chunky fall in UniCredit and
other big holders of government debt.