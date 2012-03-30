European shares snap losing run; Total extends slide

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* Eyes on euro zone meeting, Spain's budget cuts
* FTSEurofirst 300 set for best Q1 since 2006
* Total extends losses on fears over North Sea gas leak
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 30 European stocks rose in early
trade on Friday as bargain hunters jumped in following a sharp
three-session drop, betting that euro zone finance ministers
will agree to double the region's bailout funds in a meeting
later in the day.
Gains were limited however, as heavyweight Total -
one of the euro zone's biggest companies by market
capitalisation - fell 0.9 percent and extended the week's drop
to 8.5 percent as the firm struggles to resolve a gas leak in
the North Sea.
At 0826 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,063.23 points, after
losing 2.7 percent in three days.
A draft statement by the euro zone ministers, obtained by
Reuters, showed that in case of an emergency over the next 15
months, the euro zone could raise the combined firepower of its
two bailout funds to 940 billion euros ($1.25 trillion) from 500
billion now.
According to the draft statement, the ministers are to agree
to allow the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to
service its existing commitments on top of the full 500 billion
euros of new money that would be provided by the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM). The combined lending power of both
funds is now capped at 500 billion euros.
Cyclical shares were among the top gainers, with miner Rio
Tinto up 1.7 percent and automaker Daimler up
3 percent.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.5 percent at 2,463.95 points on Friday, with the next
resistance level at 2,483, representing the 23.6 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the recent three-month rally halted
earlier this month.
But despite Friday's recovery, chartists remained cautious on
the outlook for European stocks for the next few weeks.
"All the European markets have broken below their 2012 trend
channels, and except for the DAX, all the 50-day moving averages
have been pierced on the downside. Now, indices are getting
close to March lows," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said.
"It's not impossible to see a very short-term technical
bounce, but we'll have to wait for the consolidation phase,
which has just started, to stabilise before going 'long' again."
Investors were also waiting for Spain's new budget cuts on
Friday as the government struggles to regain credibility in its
efforts to meet deficit targets.
Spain has been in the spotlight this year, with its stock
market strongly underperforming euro zone peers and its 10-year
bond yields on Thursday closing to their highest levels since
early January.
"We're closely following Europe's determination to reform,
particularly in Spain, and protect the euro zone, with today's
euro group meeting," Franklin Pichard, director at Barclays
France, said.
"That's the essential signal we need to be able to say 'the
peak of the crisis of confidence is behind us'. The most
cautious investors will wait for another leg down in stocks
before getting in, with the risk of missing the train."
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.3
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.7 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.8 percent.
Even after the two-week pullback, the FTSEurofirst 300 was
set to post its biggest first-quarter gain since 2006, up 6.2
percent, with the red-hot DAX enjoying its strongest
first-quarter performance since 1998, up 17 percent.
The blue chip Euro STOXX 50 is up 6.3 percent so far this
year, and is forecast to add another 10 percent by the end of
December to close the year at 2,705 points as ultra-loose
monetary policy continued to revive investors' demand for
equities, a Reuters poll of analysts found.