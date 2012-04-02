European shares gain on China data, base materials

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.2 pct * Chinese manufacturing data ease economic worries * New-year rally have boosted valuation ratios to 11-mth highs * Strategist take neutral stance on European equities * Little reaction to bearish euro zone PMI data By Harro Ten Wolde FRANKFURT, April 2 European stocks started the second quarter on a positive note on Monday as surprisingly strong Chinese manufacturing data eased recent worries over the country's economic outlook. At 0822 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,074.29 points, after ending the quarter up almost 7 percent on Friday, marking the index's best first quarter since 2006. China's official Purchasing Managers' Index surged to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up from February's 51 and easily beating forecasts of 50.5. "The Chinese economic data have reduced the fear of a 'hard landing' in China," said Roger Peeters, strategist at Close Brothers Seydler Research in Frankfurt. Base material producers were buoyed by the Chinese data with the sector index up 1.3 percent, led by Fresnillo , Rio Tinto and Kloeckner & Co gaining between 1.7-2.3 percent. France's Total shares were up 1.8 percent as the company struggles to stop a massive gas leak in the North Sea. On Saturday, Total confirmed that a gas flare, lit during the evacuation to burn off excess gas, had gone out, reducing the threat of an explosion. RISKIER OUTLOOK Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent, France's CAC 40 up 0.5 percent and Germany's DAX index up 1 percent. The new-year rally has boosted valuation ratios to 11-month highs, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index trading at 9.78 times 12-month forward earnings, a level not seen since early May 2011, although still below the index's 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The index, up 0.4 percent on Monday broke its key resistance level at 2,485 points, representing the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the recent two-week retreat. The next resistance will be at 2,509 points, the 38.2 percent retracement of the pull-back. The broader Stoxx 600 index, up 0.45 percent at 264.58 points, trades at 10.7 times 12-month forward earnings. Strategists at Deutsche Bank turned neutral on the index, although they still expect it to end the year at 275 points. "This is 4 percent above current levels, but a 4 percent index return perhaps does not compensate for the near-term risks that the global economy might face," said Michael Biggs, strategist at Deutsche Bank, lowering his view on the market to neutral from positive. Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas also turned bearish, withdrawing their positive trading call on European equities, citing "negligible scope for further declines in corporate bond yields, renewed tensions in sovereign debt markets amid political uncertainty and higher oil prices." "Our fundamental bear case, which argues that equity markets have only partly priced in the lower trend growth in the advanced economies in the years to come, remains intact," said Exane analyst Bert Jansen. Stock markets were little moved after data showing the euro zone's manufacturing sector shrank for an eighth month and at a faster pace in March, adding to signs the bloc is in recession as the downturn spread to core members France and Germany.