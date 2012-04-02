European shares in strong Q2 start after US data

LONDON, April 2 Upbeat manufacturing data from
the United States and China helped European shares record their
biggest daily gain in three weeks on Monday as leading indexes
posted a bullish start to the second quarter.
China's official PMI hit an 11-month high and the U.S.
manufacturing sector grew more than expected in March, allaying
concerns that growth in the world's two largest economies may be
slowing.
"We believe in a cyclical recovery in the States and that
China, whilst it will slow, will not suddenly stop being an
engine of growth," David Coombs, head of multi-manager
investments at Rathbone Brothers.
The FTSEurofirst 300 <.FTEU3 index of top European shares
provionally closed up 1.4 percent at 1,084.07 points, with
cyclical basic resources and personal and household products
stocks up 2.4 percent and 2 percent, respectively
.