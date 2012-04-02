European shares post strong Q2 start after US data

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1 pct
* Sentiment boosted by upbeat US manufacturing data
* Miners rally as China PMI hits 11-month high
* Weak European data weighs on domestic plays
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 2 Upbeat manufacturing data from
the United States and China helped European shares record their
biggest daily gain in three weeks on Monday as leading indexes
posted a bullish start to the second quarter.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.5
percent higher at 1,085.04 points, sending a bullish technical
signal as it powered through three resistance levels to close
above the 50 percent retracement of the March 17-29 move.
The index moved decisively to the upside in afternoon trade
after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector grew more than
expected in March, reassuring investors about the state of the
world's largest economy after some lacklustre numbers recently,
including lower-than-expected factory orders last week.
The U.S. data came after China's official Purchasing
Managers' Index, published on Sunday, hit an 11-month high,
allaying concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy and largest consumer of commodities.
The Stoxx 600 Basic Resources share index rose 2.3
percent, with UK-listed miners Fresnillo, Rio Tinto
<RIO.L and BHP Billiton up between 3 percent and 4
percent.
The sector had fallen nearly 15 percent in the previous nine
weeks, weighed by concerns about economic growth in China,
compared with a 3.1 percent rise for the pan-European Stoxx 600
index.
"The only cyclical which did not participate (in the recent
rally) was basic resources which was by far the worst performer
during March," Deutsche Bank said in a note advising fund
managers on positions to take into the new month. "We believe
this now represents an opportunity."
The bank's views were shared by David Coombs, head of
multi-manager investments at Rathbone Brothers, who believed
miners should be bought on weakness, betting global economic
recovery was not far off.
"We believe in a cyclical recovery in the States and that
China, whilst it will slow, will not suddenly stop being an
engine of growth," Coombs said.
"Chinese authorities are far better at managing their
economy than that, so we find (concerns about China) a bit
overdone."
Coombs also had an "overweight" stance on German equities,
which he saw as well-positioned to benefit from an economic
uptrend through global industrial giants such as Siemens
and BASF.
DOMESTIC WOES
On the other hand, Coombs said he "entirely avoided"
southern European companies that rely on their domestic market
for most of their earnings, given the fragile economic outlook
for the region.
Concerns about Europe's economy were rekindled on Monday by
data showing the region's manufacturing sector contracted for
the eighth straight month in March as a downturn in the
periphery spread to Germany and France.
French construction groups Vinci and Saint Gobain
, which generate a large part of their sales in Europe,
closed down 0.6 and 0.5 percent, respectively.
Domestically focused car makers were also in the red, with
France's Peugeot and Renault down 3.3
percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, after data showed French
new car registrations fell for a fifth consecutive month
year-on-year in March.
Italy's Fiat were weighed down by chief executive
Sergio Marchionne's comment on Friday that he expected the
Italian car market to fall more than expected in 2012, and
called March figures, due out later on Monday, "horrible".
Euro zone banks also underperformed, closing 0.1
percent lower on the back of media reports, later denied, that
Germany's Bundesbank had stopped accepting the bonds of Portugal
and other peripheral countries as collateral.
That capped gains on the euro zone blue-chips Euro Stoxx 50
index, which ended the day 1 percent higher at
2,501.18, and was poised to rise further after a recent
consolidation, charts showed.
Broker Cheuvreux said it expected the index, which has
traded within an uptrend channel since October, to rally again
towards the 2,650-2,675 window, provided that it did not break
below a key resistance level at 2,375.