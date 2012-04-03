Europe shares dip; Spain hit by deficit concerns

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.4
* Spain takes a hit on deficit worries
* UCB, Ferrovial most actively traded
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, April 3 European shares fell on Tuesday,
a day after recording their biggest daily gain in three weeks,
with the Spanish market hit by concerns over its ability to
tackle its deficit though the uptrend remained intact on the
FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Spain's IBEX was down 1.2 percent, underperforming
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 which fell 0.4 percent to
1,081.14 points by 1040 GMT, remaining above its 50-day moving
average at 1,074 which suggested some support for the index.
Spain's public debt will reach 79.8 percent of gross
domestic product in 2012, well above the European Union's
recommended 60 percent ceiling.
A rise in the number of registered jobless figures in Spain
also added to the worries on the outlook for the economy.
"It is very hard to see how Spain can have a sustainable
recovery, debt levels are high in the country and also with
unemployment rising growth will be difficult," Frances Hudson,
global strategist at Standard Life Investments, said.
Ferrovial was the worst performer in Europe, down
4.3 percent in volumes that were nearly double its 90-day daily
average. Traders said the company was a proxy for the
Spanish economy and business would slow if Spain weakened.
Hudson said Standard Life Investments preferred the United
States - where economic projections had been better - over
Europe.
After the market close, investors will focus on the Federal
Open Market Committee minutes from its meeting of March 13 to
see if the U.S. central bank supports further monetary stimulus.
"We need more colour on the Fed's position on quantitative
easing and what economic data they need to see to justify more,"
Veronika Pechlaner, investment manager for global equities at
Ashburton, said.
Recent signals have suggested the Fed would probably want to
see a marked deterioration in the recovery before a new wave of
quantitative easing.
UPSIDE BIAS
In the global equities portfolio, Pechlaner was sticking to
more defensive large-cap stocks which have a stable dividend
such as British American Tobacco and food group Nestle
.
In Europe, Standard Life had invested in banks Swedbank
and DNB Nor, which are based in economies
that are stronger than those of southern Europe.
Buyers came for UCB, up 3.2 percent in volumes that
were nearly double its 90-day daily average, after the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration approved neupro for the treatment for
Parkinson's Disease and Restless Legs Syndrome.
Chartists expected the FTSEurofirst 300 index to resume its
uptrend, having held above its 50-day moving average which it
broke through in the previous session after forecast-beating
U.S. manufacturing data.
"The bias is to the upside, while it is holding above its
50-day moving average and the index could move back up to 1,098
which is its last high reached on March 27," said Lynnden
Branigan, technical strategist at Barclays Capital.
"The 50-day moving average has been pretty pivotal for the
index over the past few months and its break back above it
yesterday is positive."