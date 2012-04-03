European shares fall as Spain doubts weigh on banks

* FTSEurofirst down 1.1 percent
* Banks knocked by worries over Spain's economy
* EDF, UCB rise as risk appetite wanes
By David Brett
LONDON, April 3 European blue chip shares fell
on Tuesday, paring the previous session's sharp gains, as
Spain's economic woes weighed on banks and investors were
cautious before the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's latest meeting.
Spain's IBEX shed 2.7 percent, underperforming the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 which fell 1.1 percent to
1,072.87 points.
The FTSEurofirst enjoyed it's biggest one-day gain in three
weeks on Monday, after strong manufacturing data from the United
States and China boosted hopes that major companies would
benefit from rising demand in those markets, offsetting worries
about the economic outlook for Europe.
On Tuesday, however, the index of top European shares closed
below its 50-day moving average support level at 1,074, with
upside resistance also seen around the 1085 level, roughly where
the 14 and 20 day moving averages converge.
The FTSEurofirst is fairly valued, according to its 14-day
relative strength index, suggesting bulls might struggle to find
much more support around this level without further catalysts.
SPAIN CONCERNS
Fears over Spain were reignited after the government said
country's debt levels would jump to their highest since at least
1990 this year as the economy sinks into recession and borrowing
costs rise.
That hit sentiment on European banks, which have
rallied 13 percent in 2012. Spain's Banco Santander and
BBVA fell as much as 4.5 percent, while Italy's
Unicredit and Brussels-listed KBC Groep shed
up to 5.4 percent.
A trader in Milan said sentiment surrounding banks had
deteriorated "significantly" since concerns about Spain flared
up again in February, when it shocked markets by saying it had
missed its 2011 budget deficit target and a few days later set
itself a softer goal for 2012.
Those worries were reflected in the debt market where yields
on 10-year Spanish government bonds crept higher on
Tuesday, with Portuguese debt also emitting signs of
contagion.
"Sovereign debt restructuring in Spain is unlikely. But to
ensure debt sustainability, more radical fiscal and structural
measures are likely to be required," Citigroup said in a note.
More austerity will crimp the earning power of company's
with large exposure to Spain.
Spanish transport infrastructure company Ferrovial
was the worst performer in Europe, plunging 6.4 percent in heavy
volumes, with traders saying the company was a proxy for the
Spanish economy and business would slow if Spain weakened.
CAUTION FIRST
Slightly weaker-than-expected U.S. factory orders data
dampened sentiment on Wall Street and affected Europe's blue
chip shares.
There was also caution ahead of Federal Reserve minutes due
at 1800 GMT when investors will look to see what, if any,
measures were discussed at the latest policy meeting with
respect to further quantitative easing.
"I'd be fairly astonished if there's anything market moving
in these minutes, although with inspiration running dry from
other sources I expect people will be looking for something
there but I doubt they'll find it," Ian Williams, equity
strategist at Peel Hunt, said.
With growth in the develop world negligible, investors
continue to hunt for stocks with broader geographical reach.
Britain's Burberry, favoured for its big exposure
to Asian growth, gained 2.1 percent, as Investec Securities
updated its model and forecasts for the British luxury goods
group, reiterating its "buy" stance on the stock.
And with risk appetite among investors waning on Tuesday,
many of the top gainers had a defensive bias.
Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest
insulin producer, rose 2.4 percent as the group played down
concerns over potential delays for the launch of an obesity drug
in the United States.
Novo Nordisk has reiterated its expectations for a 2014
launch of diabetes drug Victoza, which will be used as an
obesity drug in the United States.
Belgian pharmaceutical group UCB rose 1.5 percent
after the firm said its drug Neupro had gained U.S. regulatory
approval for use in the treatment of advanced-stage Parkinson's
and restless leg syndrome.
French power company EDF rose 3.4 percent on large
volumes, the biggest gainer on the French blue-chip CAC40 index
, after Kepler raised the state-controlled utility to
"buy" from "reduce".