REFILE-European shares fall after Fed disappoints, Europe data eyed

* FTSEurofirst down 0.6 percent
* FED disappoints investors hoping for more QE
* Car makers fall on U.S. data
* Banks under pressure ahead of Spanish bond auction
By David Brett
LONDON, April 4 European shares slid on
Wednesday as hopes for further economic stimulus in the United
States faded and euro zone services sector data showed a
deepening slump.
At 0739 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 shed 6.11 points,
or 0.6 percent, to 1,066.76, adding to the previous session's
1.1 percent decline as debt worries in Spain and disappointing
U.S. factory data prompted investors to bank profits following
Monday's sharp gains.
In a bearish signal for equities, the FTSEurofirst 300 index
fell under its 50-day moving average at 1,074.74, which had been
a support level, with chartists expecting it could drop near its
March low at 1,050.
"Last week, the index got some support when it was trading
near its March low, but a break below this could see it drop
back down to 1,027, its low hit in February," Bill McNamara, a
Charles Stanley analyst, said late on Tuesday.
Any further upside could meet resistance around the 1,085
level, roughly where the 14- and 20-day moving averages cross.
The FTSEurofirst is just below fair value, according to its
14-day relative strength index, suggesting bulls might struggle
to find much more support without further catalysts.
DATA DISAPPOINTMENT
European shares waned in early trade after minutes of the
latest Fed meeting showed only two of the 10 policy-setting
committee members saw a case for additional monetary stimulus in
the light of an improving economy, knocking the S&P 500 from a
four-year high and sending Asian shares lower.
Sagging orders kept euro zone businesses in the doldrums in
March, probably pushing the region into a mild recession
although companies became more confident that better times lie
ahead, a survey by Markit's Eurozone Composite Purchasing
Managers Index showed.
With growth globally on the wane investors had been hoping
forlornly that the FED could signal another bout of quantitative
easing to drive the next leg of the equity rally.
"Equity valuations we think are relatively attractive, the
question is then the cycle. There is still the risk of a double-
dip recession in Europe. It's not clear where the engine of
growth overall will come from in the euro zone and there are
still some big picture risks out there," Philip Poole, global
head of macro investment strategy at HSBC Global Asset
Management, said.
"The performance of European equities will be much more
data-dependent and that data over the past month or so has been
disappointing," he said.
That was highlighted in the performance of auto stocks
, which fell 3.6 percent after March orders for heavy
duty trucks in the United States came in below expectations,
according to preliminary figures from research firm ACT late on
Tuesday.
Swedish car maker Volvo was the top faller in the
sector, down 3.5 percent.
There is a raft of data for investors to focus on in the
coming hours with UK services data, European retail sales,
German factory orders and the European Central Bank rates
decision all helping to flesh out the picture on the state of
health of the euro zone.
Spain will again be in focus with Spanish borrowing costs
likely to jump at a bond auction later in the day as this week's
tough budget fails to calm investors' nerves about the country's
finances and banks which have exposure to euro zone peripheral
debt could come under pressure.
European banks, which have rallied around 13 percent
in 2012, were among the worst performers as worries over Spain's
ability to tackle its huge debt pile continues to grow.
Spain's Banco Santander fell 2.3 percent, while
Italy's Unicredit CRDI.MI and Brussels-listed KBC Groep KBC.BR
shed up to 4.8 percent.