European shares fall on Spain concerns

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.3 pct
* Spain falls on budget deficit worries
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, April 5 European shares fell on
Thursday, with concerns about Spain and its ability to meet
budget targets hitting the euro zone peripheral indexes, while
more losses were expected after the FTSEurofirst 300 index
broke a support level.
A dismal Spanish bond sale on Wednesday heightened concerns
about funding difficulties for weaker euro zone countries, with
investors seeing an easing of the effects of the European
Central Bank's huge liquidity injections.
Sentiment was also hurt by fading expectations of more
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. With markets set to
close for the Easter break, investors were unwilling to hold
onto long positions.
The FTSE 100 reversed earlier gains after British
factory output suffered its biggest monthly fall in almost a
year in February, increasing worries about the country's
economic recovery.
The Spanish IBEX 35 index was among the worst
performers and touched a 7 month low, with investors still
nervous after the disappointing bond auction in the previous
session.
Banking stocks, many of which have large exposure to the
region's peripheral debt, reversed earlier gains and were among
the worst performing stocks. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index
was down 0.7 percent.
By 0926 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index
of top shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,047.91 points hitting a
two-month low and breaking a support level at 1,050 which
represented its March low.
Traders said the index now had the potential to fall to its
January low of 1,027 points and an area where buying has emerged
in the past.
"There is still worry about Spain and it is a four-day
weekend and investors do not want to be long going into it as
they don't know what potential news could come out," said Will
Hedden, sales trader at IG Index.
"The index has moved through a support and I would not be
surprised if it gets worse."