Global growth worries hit European shares after data

* FTSEurofirst down 1.1 percent
* US, China, Europe data heightens growth worries
* Miners, automakers and recruiter's fall on earnings woes
* Randgold rebounds on Mali settlement hopes
By David Brett
LONDON, April 10 Shares in Europe's biggest
companies fell on Tuesday, reacting to poor U.S. jobs numbers
released over the holiday weekend and resurgent concerns about
the euro zone's debt crisis ahead of the U.S. corporate earnings
season.
At 1053 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
11.81 points, or 1.1 percent, at 1,040.43 after reopening for
the first time since Friday's March U.S. payrolls numbers.
The Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.2 percent to 2,363.15
to threaten a key support level around 2,352 -- the 61.8 percent
Fibonacci retracement of a rally that began in mid-December.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
barometer of anxiety, surged 12 percent to a five-week high.
According to its 14-day relative strength index, the Euro
STOXX 50 has slipped into oversold territory that could provide
support along with the trend line that started in September.
Miners fell in tandem with commodity prices and
automakers were lower too on signs of flagging growth in
the U.S. and waning demand in China and other economies.
Payrolls data released on Friday added to a run of U.S.
indicators that has taken the edge off the first quarter's brisk
stock rally, while China's imports grew less than expected in
March, highlighting concerns about the pace of a slowdown in
domestic demand.
In Europe, Swedish industrial production suffered its
sharpest fall since 2009, France's economy posted no growth in
the first quarter and euro zone investor sentiment dropped in
April after three consecutive increases, adding to the bleak
sentiment.
"There's nothing particularly startling but the numbers are
consistent with an economy that at best is moving sideways ...
there's not much momentum in this data at all," said Peter
Dixon, economist at Commerzbank.
Italian carmaker Fiat shed 3.7 percent after
Brazil, a key market, said it had no plans to offer further
incentives for automakers, according to reports.
Building supplies merchants such as France's Lafarge
and London-listed Wolseley fell as much as 2.9
percent as the outlook for demand weakened, while investors
eyeing a potential dip in the employment market sold Adecco
, down 3.4 percent.
EARNINGS CONCERNS
Company earnings will be closely watched over the coming
months for evidence of how the bank lending squeeze and
subsequent slowing growth is impacting profit margins.
That makes the U.S. reporting season that begins with Alcoa
after this evening's closing bell of even greater
interest than usual to investors.
Against the backdrop of waning global demand and European
debt worries, analysts do not expect the results season to
provide much cheer for investors.
JPMorgan said it is staying cautious in the near term on
equities due to the loss of macro momentum.
"The first-quarter reporting season is seen by many as a
potential catalyst for improving market sentiment. We disagree,"
said Mislav Matejka, equity strategist at JPMorgan.
Banks remain of great concern with both the U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and the governor of the
Bank of Spain saying lenders may need more capital to ensure the
financial system is stable as economic conditions deteriorate.
Commerzbank's Dixon said banks will most likely choose to
shrink their balance sheets further in order to meet capital
requirements given how difficult it is to raise capital on
markets, which is effectively disinflationary because banks will
cease to expand their businesses further pressuring profits.
The sector, which led the market higher at the start of
2012, has succumbed to profit taking as the positive effects of
a liquidity boost provided by global central banks at the end of
2011 has begun to wear off and investors have refocused on
Europe's long-term debt problems.
Spanish debt yields continued to rise as the
euro zone periphery struggles to meet deficit reduction targets,
and Italian yields did likewise after the country's banks
borrowed heavily from the European Central Bank in March
The global asset allocation team at Societe Generale said
investors should stay away from eurozone peripheral markets for
the time being.
"In Italy and Spain, the consensus expects respectively +10
percent and -9 percent growth in earnings per share which seems
too optimistic to us in view of the daunting challenges facing
the two countries," Societe Generale said.
RANDGOLD REBOUNDS
Bucking the weaker trend, Randgold Resources rallied
9.9 percent on hopes of a settlement in Mali - home to two
thirds of the miner's production - following the resignation of
the president and after the gold miner confirmed its production
target for the year.
It has said that disruptions caused by a military coup in
the country had not significantly affected its operations there.
"While the effects of the coup are clearly a factor, the 22
percent markdown in the shares from the prior peak is totally
unwarranted," analysts at Prime Markets said.
The broker said provided Rangold shares can deliver an end
of week close back above the falling 20-day level at 5,980p, it
expects a retest of the benchmark rising 200-day moving average
currently at 6,558 pence in the coming 2-4 weeks.