European shares head for fourth week of losses

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.9 percent
* Constuction, banking shares among top decliners
* Technicals appear bearish, more falls likely
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 13 European shares declined on
Friday after two days of gains as renewed concerns about the
rising cost of borrowing in some highly indebted euro zone
countries dampening sentiment and hurting cyclical sectors such
as banks.
World shares held steady on Friday after China's
first-quarter growth failed to meet expectations, clouding the
outlook for the world's second largest economy but raising the
prospect of more policy stimulus from Beijing.
European Banks, many of which have a significant
exposure to indebted euro zone economies, were the top
decliners, dragging down the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top European shares, which was down 0.9 percent at 1,034.62
points at 0909 GMT.
The index, which has dropped 1.6 percent so far this week,
is on track for its fourth straight week of losses. Across
Europe, Spain's IBEX fell 2.2 percent, while Italy's
FTSE MIB index dropped 1.7 percent.
Investors kept a close eye on the euro zone debt situation,
with the Spanish government bonds coming under renewed pressure
after data showed the country's banks borrowed heavily from the
European Central Bank (ECB) in March.
Technical analysts remained bearish on Euro zone's blue chip
Euro STOXX 50 index, which was 1.4 percent lower at
2,319.22 points after turning negative on the year. Analysts
said the index was testing the lower end of the trend channel
that started in September.
"I see an increasing downside risk for the index in the
coming weeks. This decline from its March highs around 2610 is
just the beginning of a larger correction," said Roelof-Jan van
den Akker, senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking.
Sectors linked to economic growth and exposed to the euro
zone were among the biggest decliners on concerns about global
economic growth.
The STOXX Europe 600 construction and materials index
fell 1.5 percent on worries that slower growth in China
and some recent poor U.S. macroeconomic numbers could reduce
construction activities.
"Chinese growth figures ... have disappointed and reminded
that the pace of global economic growth is still very
uncertain," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown.
Figures showed China's economy grew slower than expected at
its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter,
with annual rate of expansion easing to 8.1 percent from 8.9
percent in the previous three months.
The mining index was down 0.3 percent. However, the
sector outperformed the broader market, helped by Xstrata
that rose 1 percent after announcing a merger timing
update with Glencore and said it is currently engaged
in constructive discussions with regulatory authorities.