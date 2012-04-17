European shares edge up, Spain in focus

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 percent
* Euro STOXX 50 bounces off support after 2 oversold weeks
* Spain remains a concern, ZEW awaited
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, April 17 European stock markets edged
higher on Tuesday, with investors attracted by prices cheapened
by a steep month-long sell-off, although concerns about Spain's
finances kept the overall mood cautious and volumes low.
By 0743 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4
percent at 1,036.32 points, extending gains into a second day.
The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips
added 0.8 percent to 2,319.68 points, bouncing from technical
support of 2,300 but still down some 11 percent since mid-March.
"We have a little reprieve," said Justin Haque, pan-European
equity salesman at Hobart Capital Markets.
"We are in a technically oversold situation, as simple as
that. There is lots of rubbish (news) out there ... it's all
pointing to a disaster scenario. The trend is still down."
The Euro STOXX 50 index has held in oversold territory below
the 30 mark on the 7-day relative strength index (RSI) for
nearly two weeks.
Spain's IBEX slipped to 3-year lows before
recovering to trade 0.5 percent higher ahead of a
closely-watched auction of treasury bills.
The government's 10-year sovereign bond yields climbed back
above 6 percent for the first time this year on Monday and they
rose to 6.1 percent in early trade as investors fretted that a
recession may scupper deficit targets and eventually necessitate
an international bailout.
But on Tuesday a pledge of $60 billion from Japan in loans
to the International Monetary Fund went some way to reassure
investors that if a bailout is needed, money will be found.
"Spain can be handled to some degree," Gerhard Schwarz, head
of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said.
Investors will also scrutinise the German ZEW sentiment
indicator at 0900 GMT for signs of any feed through from the
troubles in Spain and other Southern European countries. The
economic sentiment index is seen edging down to 20.0 in April
from March's 1-1/2 year high of 22.3.
"Our risk barometer remains at elevated levels and is
unlikely to ease anytime soon, suggesting that a cautious tone
towards risk assets remains warranted," strategists at Credit
Agricole IB said in a note.
"The recent resurgence of risk aversion following the mixed
set of data from China and the U.S., as well as the renewed
tensions on the peripherals' bond markets might have altered the
confidence of German financial markets professionals ... Risks
to our forecasts appear skewed to the downside based on past
(over)reaction of the ZEW to negative headlines."