European shares retreat on Spanish debt sale worries

* FTSEurofirst 300 off 0.7 pct
* Madrid's IBEX worst hit among major share indexes
* ACS weighed down by Iberdrola stake sale
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, April 18 European shares went into
reverse on Wednesday, led by heavy falls for both Spanish and
Italian indexes, with bank stocks hit by investor worries over a
Spanish debt auction on Thursday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed down 0.7 percent at 1,046.18 points, having jumped 2
percent on Tuesday.
European banking stocks, strong gainers in the
previous session, dropped 2.1 percent, while Spanish and Italian
bond yields unwound some of their early falls as markets focused
on Spain's debt auction.
"If you really want to know what investors are currently
thinking, then move away from looking at equities, and turn your
attention to government bond markets. These are showing quite
clearly that fear is returning," Louise Cooper, market analyst
at BGC Partners, said.
Madrid's IBEX 35 was the biggest laggard, off 4
percent, after data showing Spanish banks' bad loans rose to
their highest since Oct. 1994 in February, to 8.2 percent of
their credit portfolios.
Sentiment was also dealt a blow when European Central Bank
policymaker Jens Weidmann said Spain should take a rise in its
bond yields as a spur to tackle the root causes of its debt woes
and not look to the ECB to help by buying its bonds.
Spanish building company ACS was a big faller on
Wednesday, off 6.1 percent, after saying its sale of a 3.7
percent stake in utility Iberdrola would hit this
year's earnings by 540 million euros ($709.6 million).
That pushed construction and materials shares down
2.2 percent.
Analysts remain fairly upbeat on the medium-term prospects
for global equities. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management highlighted
a slowdown in the pace of earnings downgrades relative to
upgrades - which in the past proved supportive.
Merrill does not forecast the second quarter to be as strong
for equities as the last - aided by improving U.S. economic
indicators and liquidity by global central banks - but it still
sees medium-term value.
Whilst the euro zone sovereign debt crisis will continue to
take its toll, it could also trigger more policy action.
"Overall we remain moderately constructive on risky assets
(but) it will not be a splendid year - it's still a low-growth
environment," said Stefan Hofrichter, chief economist at Allianz
Global Investors which is responsible for more than 270 billion
euros ($355 billion) in assets.
"Going forward I think we can probably rely on central banks
to help avoid an extreme risk scenario."
Miners helped limit losses in European stocks, with BHP
Billiton advancing 0.9 percent after a reassuring
third-quarter production report from the global group, which
prompted Barclays Capital to repeat its "overweight" stance on
the stock.
"Overall a decent set of figures with the company delivering
broadly in line with our modelling for the key divisions and
reiterating guidance in iron ore, petroleum and copper which
together make up 89 percent of financial year 2012 EBIT," BarCap
said in a note.
Kazakhmys bucked the trend, shedding 4.1 percent as
ING downgraded its recommendation on the copper miner to "sell"
on concerns over higher costs, lower volumes and further capex
increases among copper miners.