Europe stocks boosted by earnings from trucks to oil

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 percent, third day of gains
* Mid-March peaks 6.7 pct away, re-test a possibility
* Earnings off to a stronger start than Q4
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, April 26 European equities were
supported by a crop of strong corporate earnings on Thursday,
extending the rebound from three-month lows into a third session
and opening the door for fresh peaks - as long as euro zone
debt concerns remain at bay.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.5 percent at 1,047.91
points by 0749 GMT, extending its bounce back from Monday's
three-month low of 1,018.65 after breaking through the 100-day
moving average, but still trading some 6.7 percent below the
peaks set in mid-March.
"There are concerns arising - economic concerns, political
concerns - but for now the overall momentum in company earnings
and in the global economy should be an offsetting factor,"
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said.
"Equity markets are in a top-building phase that might
involve the peak levels reached earlier this year being tested
again, but I think a significant break is not likely at this
stage, the question is rather how pronounced any downturn will
be into the third quarter."
Investor sentiment had been boosted by strong corporate
earnings out of the United States, where some 83 percent of the
S&P 500 companies which have reported to-date have beaten or met
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
In Europe, too, there have been positive surprises. On
Thursday, these included energy major Shell and truck
maker Volvo, which added 2.9 and 3.7 percent,
respectively. Shell's results also boosted other heavyweight
energy stocks, making the biggest contribution to the overall
gains on the FTSEurofirst.
"The first quarter of 2012 appears to be off to a
significantly better start than the fourth quarter of 2011 (in
Europe)," Barclays Capital strategists said in a note.
"The first quarter sales positive:negative surprise ratio
stands at 4.4:1 and the EPS (earnings per share) surprise ratio
stands at 1.3:1. This compares to ratios of 1.7:1 and 1:1.1,
respectively, for the equivalent period in the fourth quarter of
2011, albeit off what are likely depressed expectations."
On the downside, Deutsche Bank shares fell 1.9 percent
after Germany's biggest bank was hit by one-off
charges and weak markets which hurt earnings from trading and
asset management. AstraZeneca led the loser board on the
FTSEurofirst, down 3.6 percent after weak earnings at the
drugmaker prompted its chief executive to step down.
With the euro zone mired in recession and political
uncertainty - from France to the Netherlands - seen as a
possible stumbling block to resolving the debt problems in Spain
and other member states, companies remained cautious on outlook.
Further clues on the health of the region will come from
euro zone sentiment figures at 0900 GMT.
"People realise today that... the economic environment is
really challenging," Koen de Leus, economist at KBC Securities,
said. "One thing is sure: that it will be very volatile for the
next couple of months until the situation, especially in Spain,
is cleared up."
Some strategists say that for the new year rally in equity
markets to resume, after petering out in March, global central
banks would need to pledge more stimulus. The U.S. Federal
Reserve late on Wednesday left the door open for more policy
response if needed, but as Reuters poll after its meeting showed
only a one-in-three chance of a third wave of quantitative
easing.