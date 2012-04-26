European shares take breather from short-term rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct

* Euro STOXX 50 flat, charts show near-term upside

* U.S. data, Dutch hopes fuel late recovery

* Volkswagen up 8.7 pct after results

* Banks fall after Deutsche Bank miss

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, April 26 Mixed corporate earnings and economic data left European shares closing little changed on Thursday, taking a breather after a two-session rally that retained near-term technical momentum, charts showed.

Worse-than-expected results by Germany's biggest lender, Deutsche Bank, triggered some profit taking on the STOXX Euro zone Banking index, which gave away nearly a third of the gains accrued in the previous two sessions.

Also weighing on sentiment was data showing euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in April, driven by more pessimistic industry and services sectors as the economy sank into recession.

But European equities cut losses in the afternoon, when data showed pending home sales in the United States rose to a near two-year high in March, fuelling hopes of a pickup in the battered U.S. housing sector.

Contributing to the late recovery was also news that the Dutch government was nearing a budget deal with opposition parties, easing concerns about fiscal policy in the Netherlands, a key ally of Germany in the euro zone's austerity drive.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.2 percent at 1,044.31 points and the Euro STOXX 50 index ended flat at 2,322.69 points.

Concerns about fading economic growth and sovereign debt in the euro zone had caused the Euro STOXX 50 to drop 285 index points between its March 19 peak and a four-month low hit on Monday.

This sharp drop led some analysts to believe the index was set to enjoy short-term technical support, albeit in the context of a longer-term decline.

"If you look at the decline from the high in March, it's too much of a straight line, so even in a bearish market...you need to see the development of a lower high," Roelof Van Den Akker, a senior technical analyst at ING said.

"What's most likely to me is a recovery from here on, with the first strong horizontal resistance coming in at 2,365, which is the April high."

Van Den Akker expected this level to be broken, with the index then heading towards its 200-day moving average day at 2,445 and the 50-day moving average line at 2,464.

The analyst remained more bearish in the longer term, saying the index was now in a corrective phase that would extend into July and August.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, which measures call and put options on the underlying index to gauge the cost of protecting against a decline in shares, fell for a third straight session, in a sign some investors were willing to place upside bets on euro zone shares.

"Some investors who are not particularly bullish are still worried that the liquidity thrown into the financial system from central banks might cause further unexpected rallies on the equity market," Simon Carter, European head of options strategy at Deutsche Bank, said. "Buying call options is a great way to get upside exposure in a risk-limited way."

HELP FROM ABROAD

If Europe's domestic situation gave investors few reasons for cheer, earnings from key companies showed emerging markets and the United States could still prove a formidable source of growth.

German car maker Volkswagen was among top gainers after reporting strong results thanks to sales in Asia, the United States, Latin America and Russia, offsetting shrinking demand in Western Europe and striking an upbeat note for the broader auto sector.

Shares in the the world's second largest carmaker rallied 8.7 percent in volume more than three times the 90-day average, leading a rally in a 2.7 percent stronger STOXX 600 Automotive index, with peer BMW up 2.3 percent and tyre makers Continental and Pirelli up 1.5 and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Strong sales growth in mainland China and tourist purchases in the United States and Europe helped luxury group PPR report an increase in first-quarter sales, boosting the stock 4.9 percent.

Demand from emerging markets - which has fed through into higher crude prices - helped energy heavyweight Shell, which beat forecasts with an 11 percent quarterly rise in profit, sending its shares 3.2 percent higher.

On the downside, shares in drugmaker AstraZeneca fell 6.1 percent after weak earnings prompted its chief executive to step down.